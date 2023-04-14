AP NEWS
    Bassi leads the Houston Dynamo against the New York Red Bulls

    By The Associated PressApril 14, 2023 GMT

    Houston Dynamo (3-3-0, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (1-2-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

    Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: New York -152, Houston +425, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals

    BOTTOM LINE: Amine Bassi leads the Houston Dynamo into a matchup with the New York Red Bulls following a two-goal showing against the LA Galaxy.

    The Red Bulls are 1-0-2 at home. The Red Bulls are sixth in the league allowing just six goals.

    The Dynamo are 0-3-0 on the road. Hector Herrera paces the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with two goals. The Dynamo have scored eight.

    The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Manoel has scored one goal for the Red Bulls. Tom Barlow has one goal.

    Herrera has two goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Tate Schmitt has one goal.

    SEASON SO FAR: Red Bulls: Averaging 0.7 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

    Dynamo: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

    NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Matthew Nocita (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Steven Sserwadda (injured), John Tolkin (injured), Luquinhas (injured), Lewis Morgan (injured).

    • Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Brad Smith (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

