Houston Dynamo bring shutout streak into matchup with the Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders FC (6-3-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (4-3-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Houston +148, Seattle +184, Draw +225; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo come into a matchup with the Seattle Sounders after securing two straight shutout wins.

The Dynamo are 2-1-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo are ninth in the Western Conference with 10 goals led by Hector Herrera with two.

The Sounders are 6-2-2 in conference matchups. The Sounders have a 3-0-0 record in games they record at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Herrera has two goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Tate Schmitt has one goal.

Jordan Morris has eight goals for the Sounders. Heber has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Dynamo: Averaging 1.1 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Sounders: Averaging 1.6 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through 11 games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured).

Sounders: Kelyn Rowe (injured), Cristian Roldan (injured), Joao Paulo (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured), Nouhou Tolo (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .