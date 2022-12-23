Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland 68, Westside 56
Centerville, Ohio 65, Huntington Prep 48
Herbert Hoover 79, Buffalo 67
Huntington 72, Minford, Ohio 63
North Marion 68, Oak Glen 39
Ozanam, N.C. 54, Logan 47
Poca 35, Winfield 33
Ripley 74, Lincoln 48
Shelby, Ohio 60, Linsly 56, OT
Sissonville 67, Liberty Raleigh 56
Tyler Consolidated 64, Wahama 44
Webster County 73, Greenbrier West 69
Wheeling Park 67, Parkersburg 49
Williamstown 81, Ravenswood 66
Wirt County 45, Ritchie County 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mapletown, Pa. vs. Hundred, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/