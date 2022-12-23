AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 23, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 68, Westside 56

Centerville, Ohio 65, Huntington Prep 48

Herbert Hoover 79, Buffalo 67

Huntington 72, Minford, Ohio 63

North Marion 68, Oak Glen 39

Ozanam, N.C. 54, Logan 47

Poca 35, Winfield 33

Ripley 74, Lincoln 48

Shelby, Ohio 60, Linsly 56, OT

Sissonville 67, Liberty Raleigh 56

Tyler Consolidated 64, Wahama 44

Webster County 73, Greenbrier West 69

Wheeling Park 67, Parkersburg 49

Williamstown 81, Ravenswood 66

Wirt County 45, Ritchie County 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mapletown, Pa. vs. Hundred, ppd.

___

