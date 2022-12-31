AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calhoun Falls 48, Lincoln County, Ga. 40

Cane Bay 53, Lancaster, Ohio 42

Catawba Ridge 51, Rock Hill 43

Chesterfield 31, York Comprehensive 21

Clover 38, Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 29

Creekview, Ga. 52, James Island 18

Crestwood 52, Blythewood 40

Greenup Co., Ky. 57, Bishop England 37

Hephzibah, Ga. 35, Emerald 30

Kingstree 46, Wade Hampton (H) 30

Lancaster 43, Greenville Hurricanes 33

Laney, Ga. 94, Midland Valley 42

Marion, Wis. 50, Lakewood 34

Metcalfe Co., Ky. 48, Travelers Rest 32

Northview Academy, Tenn. 52, Goose Creek 26

Orangeburg Prep 40, Beaufort Academy 36

Palmetto Christian Academy 51, United Faith Christian, N.C. 29

Patrick Henry, Ga. 55, Calhoun Academy 29

R.B. Stall 63, Porter-Gaud 59

Radnor, Pa. 55, Cheraw 23

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, N.C. 69, Dorman 52

South Florence 53, Eau Claire 28

South Forsyth, Ga. 43, Bluffton 33

Southside 58, Blue Ridge 27

Stratford 39, East Bend Forbush, N.C. 23

T.L. Hanna 56, Riverside 53

Thomson, Ga. 59, Strom Thurmond 26

West Ashley 33, Academic Magnet 22

Wilson 30, St. James 20

Woodland 42, Lugoff-Elgin 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

