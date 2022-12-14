AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 50, Andover Central 46

Atchison County 50, Valley Falls 31

Axtell 56, Wetmore 22

Belle Plaine 44, Douglass 38, OT

Beloit 41, Republic County 34

Bluestem 34, Fredonia 22

Burlingame 53, Marais des Cygnes Valley 32

Burlington 41, Iola 34

Central Plains 45, St. John 35

Chanute Christian 42, Tyro Community Christian 28

Chaparral 38, Medicine Lodge 28

Cheney 59, Wichita Trinity 5

Cimarron 52, Scott City 44

Circle 41, Augusta 27

Clay Center 46, Riley County 28

Clearwater 50, El Dorado 28

Conway Springs 72, Caldwell 20

Cornerstone Family 36, Veritas Christian 32

Derby 73, Arkansas City 27

Doniphan West 57, Troy 28

Emporia 48, SM North 20

Erie 55, Oswego 20

Eudora 56, Paola 51

Fairfield 53, Wichita Classical 38

Fort Scott 57, Parsons 54

Frankfort 40, Valley Heights 36

Garden City 57, Fairview, Colo. 31

Gardner-Edgerton 49, BV Northwest 36

Goddard-Eisenhower 39, Valley Center 31

Halstead 37, Remington 35

ADVERTISEMENT

Hardesty, Okla. 40, Deerfield 15

Haven 49, Nickerson 32

Hesston 49, Smoky Valley 42

Highland Park 68, Southeast, Mo. 9

Hodgeman County 46, Ness City 32

Hoisington 45, Sterling 22

Hugoton 42, Southwestern Hts. 24

Hutchinson 44, Salina South 28

Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Macksville 43

Inman 62, Kingman 53

Sports

  • Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final

  • Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final

  • AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 20

  • Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

    • KC Sumner 55, KC Washington 28

    Lamar, Mo. 72, Galena 64

    Lansing 58, Topeka West 53

    Lee’s Summit Community Christian, Mo. 37, Christ Preparatory Academy 27

    Louisburg 72, Baldwin 45

    Lyndon 63, Central Heights 47

    Madison/Hamilton 42, Waverly 24

    Maize South 46, Maize 28

    McPherson 81, Buhler 28

    Mission Valley 31, Osage City 29

    Mulvane 36, Winfield 31

    Newton 42, Wichita Campus 11

    Norwich 53, Udall 26

    Ottawa 52, Atchison 24

    Phillipsburg 62, Ellis 29

    Pittsburg Colgan 60, Riverton 27

    Pratt 60, Russell 17

    Riverside 50, Sabetha 40

    SM South 49, Spring Hill 30

    Salina Central 28, Goddard 20

    Santa Fe Trail 29, Prairie View 14

    Shawnee Heights 48, Basehor-Linwood 40

    Solomon 53, Centre 43

    Southeast Saline 49, Abilene 30

    St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 52, Rock Hills 36

    St. Thomas Aquinas 51, St. Pius X (Kansas City), Mo. 28

    Trego 59, Stockton 16

    Wakefield 46, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 27

    Wamego 68, Chapman 43

    Washburn Rural 54, SM Northwest 45

    Wellington 55, Rose Hill 12

    Wichita Bishop Carroll 75, Wichita West 17

    Wichita Heights 58, Wichita South 38

    Wichita Southeast 66, Wichita Northwest 37

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    BV West vs. Lawrence, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.