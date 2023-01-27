AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 27, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta 56, El Dorado 49, OT

Blue Valley 67, Manhattan 59

Cheylin 47, Hi-Plains, Colo. 34

Clay Center 52, Hillsboro 40

Kapaun Mount Carmel 69, Wichita North 40

Maize South 63, Goddard 30

McPherson 47, Valley Center 27

Mulvane 58, Clearwater 37

Parsons 50, Chanute 46

Smoky Valley 50, Hutchinson Trinity 43

St. Mary’s Academy 55, Wichita Home School 51

St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Fort Osage, Mo. 36

Wichita Heights 67, Wichita Northwest 42

