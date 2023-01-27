Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augusta 56, El Dorado 49, OT
Blue Valley 67, Manhattan 59
Cheylin 47, Hi-Plains, Colo. 34
Clay Center 52, Hillsboro 40
Kapaun Mount Carmel 69, Wichita North 40
Maize South 63, Goddard 30
McPherson 47, Valley Center 27
Mulvane 58, Clearwater 37
Parsons 50, Chanute 46
Smoky Valley 50, Hutchinson Trinity 43
St. Mary’s Academy 55, Wichita Home School 51
St. Thomas Aquinas 55, Fort Osage, Mo. 36
Wichita Heights 67, Wichita Northwest 42
