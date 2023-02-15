India beats W. Indies, Muneeba hits 1st T20 100 for Pakistan

India's Richa Ghosh in action against the West Indies during the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Halden Krog)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Teenage wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh guided India to a second victory in two games at the Women’s T20 World Cup on Wednesday as her effective finishing overshadowed the return of star Smriti Mandhana.

Opener Mandhana, who became the most expensive player at this week’s Women’s Premier League auction, was out for 10 on her comeback from a finger injury as India chased the West Indies’ modest 118-6 at Newlands in Cape Town.

India was 43-3 in the eighth over when the 19-year-old Ghosh arrived at the crease, and she stroked five fours in her 44 not out and constructed a 72-run stand with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (33) to take their team home for a six-wicket win with 11 balls to spare.

Kaur was out just before the end, leaving Ghosh to smack a short ball through square leg for four for the winning runs. India made 119-4.

Muneeba Ali, another wicketkeeper-batter, hit the first T20 international century by a Pakistan woman and her 102 from 68 balls set up a dominant 70-run win over Ireland in the day’s second game.

It was a convincing all-around performance from Pakistan as its 165-5 was way too much for Ireland, which was all out for 95 in 16.3 overs. Pakistan’s spinners collected nine of the 10 Irish wickets, led by left-armer Nashra Sandhu’s 4-18.

After its win, India went level with England at the top of Group 2, with the English in first place on net run rate. Those two will meet in a top-of-the table match on Saturday, the highest profile game at the tournament so far.

India beat Pakistan in its opening game, when Ghosh also showed her value with 31 not out to help seal victory.

“She (Ghosh) has been great for us,” Kaur said. “She is someone who can always pull the game for us. She is a very dangerous batter. She can express herself. We are happy with the results and the next game is very important. (We) just want to continue the rhythm.”

A partnership of 73 for the second wicket between Stafanie Taylor (42) and Shemaine Campbelle (30) seemed likely to set West Indies up for a good total but the late-innings acceleration never came.

India spinner Deepti Sharma claimed both their wickets in her 3-15 and West Indies struggled from a good position at 77-1 to a below-par total.

