Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 57, Lowell 26
Central Linn 57, Gold Beach 31
Cleveland 41, North Medford 33
Columbia (White Salmon), Wash. 42, Riverside 17
Corvallis 64, Thurston 43
Crane 44, Echo 16
Eagle Point 36, Roseburg 22
East Linn Christian 36, Illinois Valley 22
Fruitland, Idaho 39, Vale 31
Henley 64, Caldera 38
Hillsboro 35, Glencoe 34
Imbler 46, Enterprise 36
Jesuit 55, Barlow 39
Joseph 33, Perrydale 17
Junction City 41, Newport 32
Liberty Christian, Wash. 35, Irrigon 33, OT
McDaniel 37, Parkrose 24
Monroe 46, Oakland 29
Monument/Dayville 22, Horizon Christian Hood River 21
N. Clackamas Christian 35, Willamette Valley Christian 11
Nelson 47, Wells 30
Nixyaawii 75, Four Rivers Community School 16
Prospect 40, Riddle 10
Salem Academy 59, Riverdale 41
Sisters 41, Sweet Home 28
South Umpqua 48, Siuslaw 24
Southwest Christian 48, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 16
Stanfield 68, Union 39
Taft 51, La Pine 35
Tigard 57, West Linn 21
Toledo 47, Reedsport 9
Tualatin 64, Grant 12
Tucson Salpointe, Ariz. 38, Springfield 33
Weston-McEwen 50, Umatilla 23
3A Showcase=
Sutherlin 60, Santiam Christian 45
Bulldog Invitational=
Creswell 69, Oakridge 31
Capitol City Classic=
Newberg 60, South Salem 55
Oregon City 42, West Salem 40
Putnam 65, Central 38
Gladstone Holiday Tournament=
Gladstone 69, Scappoose 38
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Benson 75, St Marys, N.Y. 73
Central Catholic 33, Phoenix Mountain Pointe, Ariz. 29
Forest Grove 52, Basha, Ariz. 32
Sage Hill, Calif. 57, Clackamas 47
St. Mary’s-Stockton, Calif. 52, Beaverton 48
Nyssa Christmas Tournament=
Ambrose, Idaho 59, Ontario 17
Nyssa 56, Council, Idaho 51
Roby Tournament=
North Marion 57, Tillamook 43
Robys Tournament=
Banks 53, Astoria 51
Tall Timbers Tournament=
North Douglas 51, Country Christian 32
South Wasco County 55, Myrtle Point 51
Trinity Lutheran 53, Elkton 32
Tarkanian Classic=
La Salle 66, Clark, Nev. 42
Liberty, Nev. 60, Sheldon 45
West, Utah 48, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 20
Westside Christian Queens of the Court=
De La Salle 61, Harrisburg 40
Regis 46, King’s Way Christian School, Wash. 36
Westside Christian 57, Knappa 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Franklin vs. Ashland, ccd.
Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. The Dalles, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/