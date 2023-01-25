Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bonners Ferry 63, Kellogg 53
Camas County 47, Hagerman 25
Carey 68, Valley 57
Castleford 65, Raft River 52
Centennial Baptist 56, Greenleaf 35
Clark Fork 63, Noxon, Mont. 53
Columbia 52, Ridgevue 41
Deary 69, Timberline-Weippe 34
Declo 58, Sun Valley Community 38
Grace 66, Malad 34
Grace Lutheran 42, Sho-Ban 39
Lapwai 89, Clearwater Valley 40
Liberty Charter 43, Riverstone International School 32
Murtaugh 36, Oakley 34
N. Idaho Christian 71, Pullman Christian, Wash. 20
Rimrock 50, Vision Charter 36
Riverside, Wash. 60, Priest River 37
Skyview 58, Emmett 29
Teton 66, Ririe 65
Twin Falls 47, Jerome 38
Vallivue 53, Caldwell 50
Victory Charter 60, Notus 41
W. Jefferson 52, N. Fremont 50
Watersprings 57, N. Gem 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/