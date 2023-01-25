AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bonners Ferry 63, Kellogg 53

Camas County 47, Hagerman 25

Carey 68, Valley 57

Castleford 65, Raft River 52

Centennial Baptist 56, Greenleaf 35

Clark Fork 63, Noxon, Mont. 53

Columbia 52, Ridgevue 41

Deary 69, Timberline-Weippe 34

Declo 58, Sun Valley Community 38

Grace 66, Malad 34

Grace Lutheran 42, Sho-Ban 39

Lapwai 89, Clearwater Valley 40

Liberty Charter 43, Riverstone International School 32

Murtaugh 36, Oakley 34

N. Idaho Christian 71, Pullman Christian, Wash. 20

Rimrock 50, Vision Charter 36

Riverside, Wash. 60, Priest River 37

Skyview 58, Emmett 29

Teton 66, Ririe 65

Twin Falls 47, Jerome 38

Vallivue 53, Caldwell 50

Victory Charter 60, Notus 41

W. Jefferson 52, N. Fremont 50

Watersprings 57, N. Gem 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

