Washington has 5 in double figures, beats Idaho State 90-55

SEATTLE (AP) — Keyon Menifield scored 13 points to lead five in double figures and Washington beat Idaho State 90-55 on Saturday night.

Braxton Meah added 12 points for Washington (9-3), which shot 55% (34 of 62) from the floor. PJ Fuller II, Cole Bajema and Koren Johnson scored 11 points apiece. Keion Brooks Jr. had eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Fuller made three 3-pointers and four others had at least one. The Huskies also had 12 dunks and out-rebounded Idaho State 42-27.

Washington closed the first half on a 14-2 run and led 41-22 at the break. Idaho State cut the deficit to 17 points with 16:11 to play, but Meah answered with an alley-oop dunk and six minutes later the Huskies had a 30-point lead.

Brayden Parker scored 15 points and Brock Mackenzie had 14 for Idaho State (3-9).

It was the first meeting since 2013 between the teams. The Huskies have won all six in the series.

Washington hosts No. 19 Auburn on Wednesday before returning to the Pac-12 Conference when it plays Southern California at home on Dec. 30. Idaho State plays at Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

