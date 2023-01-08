Parker has 18 as Portland State downs Idaho 74-58

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Cameron Parker had 18 points in Portland State’s 74-58 victory against Idaho on Saturday night.

Parker added six rebounds for the Vikings (7-9, 1-2 Big Sky). Jorell Saterfield was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to add 13 points. Isaiah Johnson shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Vandals (6-11, 0-4 Big Sky) were led by Isaac Jones, who posted 17 points and 10 rebounds. Divant’e Moffitt added 13 points for Idaho. In addition, Yusef Salih finished with 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .