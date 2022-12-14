Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 53, Manson 15
Bainbridge 66, Kingston 22
Bellingham 35, Sedro-Woolley 27
Cascade Christian Academy 22, Riverside Christian 16
Cashmere 71, Quincy 21
Cheney 46, Lewis and Clark 42, OT
Clarkston 45, Moscow, Idaho 26
Colfax 49, Upper Columbia Academy 32
Columbia (Burbank) 59, River View 15
Columbia Adventist Academy 27, Three Rivers Christian School 26
Colville 62, Riverside 20
Condon, Ore. 57, Lyle-Wishram 16
Davenport 64, Reardan 34
Davis 84, Eastmont 46
Eatonville 58, Castle Rock 26
Eisenhower 68, West Valley (Yakima) 45
Federal Way 53, Kent Meridian 22
Freeman 55, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 42
Garfield-Palouse 41, DeSales 31
Gonzaga Prep 49, Central Valley 44
Inchelium 51, Wellpinit 48
Kennedy 53, Kentlake 30
Kentridge 44, Auburn Mountainview 39
Kentwood 81, Auburn Adventist Academy 46
Kentwood 81, Auburn Riverside 46
Kittitas 29, Granger 24
Lake Stevens 68, Issaquah 64
Liberty (Spangle) 51, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 27
Lincoln 67, Bonney Lake 55
Lummi 64, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 8
Mabton 54, Highland 13
Mead 63, University 45
Muckleshoot Tribal School 46, Rainier Christian 26
Naches 43, Sunnyside Christian 39
North Central 49, Southridge 31
North Mason 39, Bremerton 34
Northwest Christian (Lacey) 29, Pope John Paul II 15
Oakesdale 43, Odessa 30
Okanogan 70, Chelan 25
Othello 51, Connell 19
Post Falls, Idaho 52, Mt. Spokane 48
Prosser 69, Hermiston, Ore. 63
Puyallup 71, Curtis 62
Ridgeline 53, Ferris 46
Rochester 58, Centralia 46
Seattle Academy 57, Evergreen (Seattle) 10
Selkirk 33, Northport 31
Seton Catholic 49, Morton/White Pass 42
Shadle Park 43, Ephrata 37
Shorewood 54, Cedarcrest 37
Silas 60, Lakes 38
Skyview 59, Mountain View 33
Sound Christian 38, Northwest Yeshiva 18
Sunnyside 60, East Valley (Yakima) 54
Tahoma 80, Thomas Jefferson 13
Timberlake, Idaho 77, East Valley (Spokane) 9
Tulalip Heritage 34, Lopez 15
Tumwater 52, Aberdeen 43
Vashon Island 60, Charles Wright Academy 18
W. F. West 49, White River 40
Wapato 77, Kiona-Benton 16
Warden 80, Royal 32
White Swan 62, Cle Elum/Roslyn 38
Zillah 58, Grandview 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/