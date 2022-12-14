AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 53, Manson 15

Bainbridge 66, Kingston 22

Bellingham 35, Sedro-Woolley 27

Cascade Christian Academy 22, Riverside Christian 16

Cashmere 71, Quincy 21

Cheney 46, Lewis and Clark 42, OT

Clarkston 45, Moscow, Idaho 26

Colfax 49, Upper Columbia Academy 32

Columbia (Burbank) 59, River View 15

Columbia Adventist Academy 27, Three Rivers Christian School 26

Colville 62, Riverside 20

Condon, Ore. 57, Lyle-Wishram 16

Davenport 64, Reardan 34

Davis 84, Eastmont 46

Eatonville 58, Castle Rock 26

Eisenhower 68, West Valley (Yakima) 45

Federal Way 53, Kent Meridian 22

Freeman 55, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 42

Garfield-Palouse 41, DeSales 31

Gonzaga Prep 49, Central Valley 44

Inchelium 51, Wellpinit 48

Kennedy 53, Kentlake 30

Kentridge 44, Auburn Mountainview 39

Kentwood 81, Auburn Adventist Academy 46

Kentwood 81, Auburn Riverside 46

Kittitas 29, Granger 24

Lake Stevens 68, Issaquah 64

Liberty (Spangle) 51, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 27

Lincoln 67, Bonney Lake 55

Lummi 64, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 8

Mabton 54, Highland 13

Mead 63, University 45

Muckleshoot Tribal School 46, Rainier Christian 26

Naches 43, Sunnyside Christian 39

North Central 49, Southridge 31

North Mason 39, Bremerton 34

    • Northwest Christian (Lacey) 29, Pope John Paul II 15

    Oakesdale 43, Odessa 30

    Okanogan 70, Chelan 25

    Othello 51, Connell 19

    Post Falls, Idaho 52, Mt. Spokane 48

    Prosser 69, Hermiston, Ore. 63

    Puyallup 71, Curtis 62

    Ridgeline 53, Ferris 46

    Rochester 58, Centralia 46

    Seattle Academy 57, Evergreen (Seattle) 10

    Selkirk 33, Northport 31

    Seton Catholic 49, Morton/White Pass 42

    Shadle Park 43, Ephrata 37

    Shorewood 54, Cedarcrest 37

    Silas 60, Lakes 38

    Skyview 59, Mountain View 33

    Sound Christian 38, Northwest Yeshiva 18

    Sunnyside 60, East Valley (Yakima) 54

    Tahoma 80, Thomas Jefferson 13

    Timberlake, Idaho 77, East Valley (Spokane) 9

    Tulalip Heritage 34, Lopez 15

    Tumwater 52, Aberdeen 43

    Vashon Island 60, Charles Wright Academy 18

    W. F. West 49, White River 40

    Wapato 77, Kiona-Benton 16

    Warden 80, Royal 32

    White Swan 62, Cle Elum/Roslyn 38

    Zillah 58, Grandview 50

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

