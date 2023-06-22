Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed OF Alex Verdugo on the bereavement list. Placed C Reese McGuire on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Brandon Walter from Worcester (IL). Selected the contract of C Caleb Hamilton from Worcester. Transferred INF Yu Chang from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Acquired RHP Tayler Scott from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for cash considerations. Transferred RHP John Schreiber from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Lance Lynn from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned C Cesar Salazar to Sugar Land (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Dallas Keuchel and RHP Isaac Mattson on minor league contracts.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated SS Ezequiel Tovar from the paternity list. Optioned INF Connor Kaiser to Albuquerque (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Johnny Cueto to Jacksonville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Bryce Johnson from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Sean Hjelle to Sacramento.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed G Jennie Simms. Waived G Evina Westbrook.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed RW Joey Anderson to a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named Derek MacKenzie assistant coach.