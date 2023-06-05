Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
MLB — Named Albert Pujols special assistant to the commissioner.
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Christian Arroyo from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Raimel Tapia for assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Eric Mendez on a minor league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jesus Leon on a minor league contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 2B Vidal Brujan from Durham (IL). Placed 2B Brandon Lowe on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 4.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of LHP Andrew Abbott from Louisville (IL). Designated RHP Frank German for assignment. Optioned RHP Kevin Herget to Louisville.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated INF Luis Urias from the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Mike Brosseau to Nashville (IL). Transferred 1B Darin Ruf from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C Omar Narvaez from the 10-day IL. Designated C Tomas Nido for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mitch Neunborn on a contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeison Jimenez, LHP Luis Custodio and INFs Dario Reynoso and Franco Willias on minor league contracts.
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Taylor Mikesell to a rest-of-season contract.
CHICAGO SKY — Suspended C Kristine Anigwe temporarily.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Breon Borders.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry and T Hunter Thedford. Released T Joe Haeg.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR Antonio Callaway. Signed W Tyron Johnson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Breshad Perriman. Waived WR Tyler Adams.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Teair Tart to his restricted free agent tender (RFA).
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Patrik Koch to a one-year, entry-level contract.
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Jake Christiansen to a one-year,two-way contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Sean Day and F Waltteri Merela to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed D Emil Martinsen Lilleberg to a two-year, two-way contract. Signed D Sean Day to a one-year, two-way contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SPORTING KC — Acquired $270,000 general allocation money (GAM) from Nashville SC in exchange for an international roster spot in 2023 and 2024.
COLLEGE
RUTGERS — Named Marlon Williamson assistant men’s basketball coach.
TENNESSEE — Named Mike Varga head men’s soccer coach.