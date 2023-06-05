AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated PressJune 5, 2023 GMT

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Albert Pujols special assistant to the commissioner.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Christian Arroyo from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Raimel Tapia for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Eric Mendez on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jesus Leon on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 2B Vidal Brujan from Durham (IL). Placed 2B Brandon Lowe on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 4.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of LHP Andrew Abbott from Louisville (IL). Designated RHP Frank German for assignment. Optioned RHP Kevin Herget to Louisville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated INF Luis Urias from the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Mike Brosseau to Nashville (IL). Transferred 1B Darin Ruf from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C Omar Narvaez from the 10-day IL. Designated C Tomas Nido for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mitch Neunborn on a contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeison Jimenez, LHP Luis Custodio and INFs Dario Reynoso and Franco Willias on minor league contracts.

Sports

  • Miami Heat are on a comeback run like few others in this year's NBA playoffs

  • Racist abuse of Vinícius Júnior highlights entrenched problem in soccer

  • Golden Knights know from experience Game 1 victory doesn't ensure win over Panthers

  • Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo gives new meaning to sacrifice, on and off the ice

    • BASKETBALL

    Women’s National Basketball Association

    ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Taylor Mikesell to a rest-of-season contract.

    CHICAGO SKY — Suspended C Kristine Anigwe temporarily.

    FOOTBALL

    National Football League

    ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Breon Borders.

    BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell.

    BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract.

    CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry and T Hunter Thedford. Released T Joe Haeg.

    DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR Antonio Callaway. Signed W Tyron Johnson.

    INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Breshad Perriman. Waived WR Tyler Adams.

    TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Teair Tart to his restricted free agent tender (RFA).

    HOCKEY

    National Hockey League

    ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Patrik Koch to a one-year, entry-level contract.

    COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Jake Christiansen to a one-year,two-way contract.

    TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Sean Day and F Waltteri Merela to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed D Emil Martinsen Lilleberg to a two-year, two-way contract. Signed D Sean Day to a one-year, two-way contract.

    SOCCER

    Major League Soccer

    SPORTING KC — Acquired $270,000 general allocation money (GAM) from Nashville SC in exchange for an international roster spot in 2023 and 2024.

    COLLEGE

    RUTGERS — Named Marlon Williamson assistant men’s basketball coach.

    TENNESSEE — Named Mike Varga head men’s soccer coach.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.