Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Albert Pujols special assistant to the commissioner.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF Christian Arroyo from the 10-day IL. Designated OF Raimel Tapia for assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Eric Mendez on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jesus Leon on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 2B Vidal Brujan from Durham (IL). Placed 2B Brandon Lowe on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 4.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of LHP Andrew Abbott from Louisville (IL). Designated RHP Frank German for assignment. Optioned RHP Kevin Herget to Louisville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated INF Luis Urias from the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Mike Brosseau to Nashville (IL). Transferred 1B Darin Ruf from the 10-day to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated C Omar Narvaez from the 10-day IL. Designated C Tomas Nido for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Mitch Neunborn on a contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jeison Jimenez, LHP Luis Custodio and INFs Dario Reynoso and Franco Willias on minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G Taylor Mikesell to a rest-of-season contract.

CHICAGO SKY — Suspended C Kristine Anigwe temporarily.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Breon Borders.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ra’Shaun Henry and T Hunter Thedford. Released T Joe Haeg.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released WR Antonio Callaway. Signed W Tyron Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Breshad Perriman. Waived WR Tyler Adams.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Teair Tart to his restricted free agent tender (RFA).

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Patrik Koch to a one-year, entry-level contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed D Jake Christiansen to a one-year,two-way contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed D Sean Day and F Waltteri Merela to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed D Emil Martinsen Lilleberg to a two-year, two-way contract. Signed D Sean Day to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SPORTING KC — Acquired $270,000 general allocation money (GAM) from Nashville SC in exchange for an international roster spot in 2023 and 2024.

COLLEGE

RUTGERS — Named Marlon Williamson assistant men’s basketball coach.

TENNESSEE — Named Mike Varga head men’s soccer coach.