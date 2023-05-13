Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Selected the contract of INF/OF Pablo Reyes from Worcester (IL). Optioned INF Bobby Dalbec to Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Elvis Andrus on the 10-day IL. Reinstated 3B Romy Gonzalez from the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Greyson Jenista on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned RHP Cesar Valdez outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Cole Sands from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez to St. Paul. Placed OF Max Kepler on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Trevor Larnach from St. Paul.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from Las Vegas (PCL). Designated RHP Spencer Patton for assignment. Assinged RF Seth Brown to Las Vegas on a rehab assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Kevin Herget to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Levi Stoudt from Louisville. Agreed to terms with RHP Brett Kennedy from Long Island (AL) and assigned him to Louisville (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Chase Anderson to the active roster. Placed RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 11.

MILWUAKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with CF Michael Reed on a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reinstated LHP Ranger Suarez from a Lehigh Valley (IL) rehab assignment and his 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Luis Ortiz to Lehigh Valley.

BASKETBALL

National Women’s Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Waived Fs Crystal Bradford and Reshanda Gray.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Waived G Destiny Slocum and F Liz Dixon.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Dalton Kincaid to a rookie contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Shaquill Griffin to a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived T Jarret Horst, OLs Alex Jensen and D.J. Scaife.

Canadian Football

EDMONTON ELKS — Released DL Nick Andrews, OL Erick Browne, Peter Kozushka and DBs Rashard Causey Jr., T.J. Newell II, Denzel Washington and Devious Christmon, LB Vincent DiLeo and Javahn Fergurson, P Noah Gettman, RBs Trayone Gray, Lexington Thomas and Mekhai Johnson and DL Riley Szafranski.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Fined Allen F Mikael Robidoux an undisclosed amount for spearing in a game on May 12 against Idaho.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Will Calverley from reserve. Placed F Joe Pendenza on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Zane Franklin from reserve. Placed F Jack Becker on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated F Solag Bakich from reserve. Placed D Mike Chen on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Placed F Nigel Robertha on the IL.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed G Will Meyer from NYRB II to a short-term loan.