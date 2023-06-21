AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated PressJune 21, 2023 GMT

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Nick Padilla to Charlotte.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent OF Diego Hernandez to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Jhony Brito from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned LHP Matt Krook to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Angel Felipe off waivers from San Diego and assigned him to Las Vegas (PCL). Transferred RHP Zach Jackson from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated INF Brandon Belt from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Spencer Horwitz to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCNNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Silvino Bracho from Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Louisville. Optioned OF Stuart Fairchild to Louisville. Placed RHP Casey Legumina on the 15-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Noah Davis to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled RHP Karl Kaufmann from Albuquerque.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Derek Hill from Rochester (IL). Placed OF Victor Robles on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Joe La Sorsa from Rochester.

Sports

  • With Wembanyama a player like few others, there's no debate at the top of this NBA draft

  • NBA mock draft: Wembanyama easy No. 1; AP has Miller second, Henderson third

  • Morgan and Rapinoe selected for the US Women's World Cup roster

  • Aaron Rodgers is set to speak at a psychedelics conference

    • BASKETBALL

    Women’s National Basketball Association

    PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Sam Thomas to an injury-replacement contract.

    FOOTBALL

    National Football League

    BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Eric Washington to assistant coach/defensive line.

    Canadian Football League

    EDMONTON ELKS — Released K Michael Domagala.

    SOCCER

    Major League Soccer

    ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Luke Brennan and M Nick Firmino to short-term agreements.

    LA GALAXY — Placed F Javier Hernandez on season-ending injury list.

    LOS ANGELES FC — Extended the loan of M Francisco Ginella to Club Nacional de Football (Uruguayan First Division).

    COLLEGE

    MINN.-CROOKSTON — Named Nate Mahlen assistant athletic director for events and operations..

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.