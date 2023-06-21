Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Nick Padilla to Charlotte.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent OF Diego Hernandez to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Jhony Brito from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned LHP Matt Krook to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed RHP Angel Felipe off waivers from San Diego and assigned him to Las Vegas (PCL). Transferred RHP Zach Jackson from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated INF Brandon Belt from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Spencer Horwitz to Buffalo (IL).

National League

CINCNNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Silvino Bracho from Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Louisville. Optioned OF Stuart Fairchild to Louisville. Placed RHP Casey Legumina on the 15-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Noah Davis to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled RHP Karl Kaufmann from Albuquerque.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Derek Hill from Rochester (IL). Placed OF Victor Robles on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Joe La Sorsa from Rochester.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Signed F Sam Thomas to an injury-replacement contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted Eric Washington to assistant coach/defensive line.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Released K Michael Domagala.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Signed F Luke Brennan and M Nick Firmino to short-term agreements.

LA GALAXY — Placed F Javier Hernandez on season-ending injury list.

LOS ANGELES FC — Extended the loan of M Francisco Ginella to Club Nacional de Football (Uruguayan First Division).

COLLEGE

MINN.-CROOKSTON — Named Nate Mahlen assistant athletic director for events and operations..