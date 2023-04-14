Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHPs Yennier Cano and Spenser Watkins from Norfolk (IL). Placed LHP Keegan Akin on the paternity list. Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Eloy Jimenez from the 10-day IL. Placed 3B Yoan Moncada on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 11. Recalled LHP Tanner Banks from Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Jesse Scholtens to Charlotte. Claimed INF/OF Nick Solack off waivers from Seattle and optioned him to Charlotte. Transferred RHP Matt Foster from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Josh Staumont from Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Louie Varland from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Cole Sands to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Greg Weissert from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Designated HP Colten Brewer for assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Hogan Harris from Las Vegas (PCL). Selected the contract of INF Tyler Wade from Las Vegas. Optioned RHP Adam Oiler and INF Nick Allen to Las Vegas. Designated OF Cal Stevenson for assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of OHP Tommy Milone from Tacoma (PCL). Placed LHP Marco Gonzalez on the paternity list. Designated RHP J.B Bukauskas for assignment. Agreed to terms with LHP Rob Kaminsky on a minor league conract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Braden Bristo to Durham ((L). Recalled RHP Yonny Chirinos from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Josh Sborz from the 15-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed SS Orlando Arcia on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Vaugh Grissom from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated OF Seiya Suzuki from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Miles Mastrobuoni to Iowa (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Archie Bradley on a minor league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated C Austin Hedges from the concussion-IL. Optioned C Tyler Heineman to Indianapolis (IL). Placed RHP Chase De Jong on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 13. Reinstated RHP Robert Stephenson from the 15-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Logan Webb on a five-year contract for 2024-2028. Placed OF Bryce Johnson on the 7-day IL, retroactive to April 13. Recalled RHP Sean Hjelle from Sacramento (PCL). Sent OF Austin Slater to Sacramento on a rehab assignment. Announced C Austin Wynns cleared waivers and elected free agency.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RF Nomar Mazara on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 for conduct detrimental to the league in a April 7 game against Chicago. Suspended F Miles Bridges for 30 games without pay as a result of a domestic violence incident.

NBA BOARD OF GOVERNORS — Approved the ownership share purchase of the Milwaukee Bucks by investors Dee and Jimmy Haslam from team co-owner Marc Lasry.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed Gs Diamond Miller and Brea Beal and Fs Dorka Juhasz and Taylor Soule.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Jackson Barton to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Bud Dupree to a one-year contract. Released OLB Quinton Bell, DL Amani Bledsoe and S Jovante Moffatt.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Kevin Jarvis to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Damiere Byrd.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed TE Drew Sample to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Marquise Goodwin.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived S Vernon Scott.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed WR Justin Watson to a two-year contract.

PITTSBUGH STEELERS — Signed LB Tanner Muse. Claimed P Braden Mann off waivers from the New York Jets.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL Kerry Hyder.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB Ta’Zhawn Henry and OL Kelvin Atman Jr.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Returned C Benoit-Olivier Groulx and D Drew Helleson to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned Fs Jan Jenik and Milos Kelemen, Ds Michael Kesselring and Victor Soderstrom and G Ian Prosvetov to Tucson (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned RWs Joey Anderson and Buddy Robinson to Rockford (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Alex Galchenyuk from Colorado (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned LW Nicolas Petan, Cs Damien Giroux, Samuel Walker and Marco Rossi and RW Nick Swaney to Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Returned D Frederic Allard and LW Joel Teasdale to Laval (AHL). Assigned LW Lucas Condotta to Laval.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned C Reece Newkirk from Bridgeport (AHL) to Worcester (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUNS — Fired general manager Ron Hextall, director of hockey operations Brian Burke and assistant general manager Chris Pryor.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Reassigned D Tyler Tucker and G Vadim Zherenko to Springfield (AHL). Fired assistant coaches Craig MacTavish and Mike Van Ryn.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned RW Tristen Robins and C Thomas Bordeleau to San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned C Braeden Kressler from Flint (OHL) to Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Returned C Alexei Protas and LW Beck Malenstyn to Hershey (AHL). Reassigned LW Joe Snively to Hershey. Reassigned LW Alexander Suzdalev from Regina (WHL) to Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Reassigned C Dominic Toninato to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Calgary F Alex Gallant three games for a charging incident during an April 12 game against Abbotsford.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Returned D Adam Brubacher to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Returned F Jimmy Lambert to Worcester (ECHL).

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Returned LW Calder Brooks to Rapid City (ECHL).

HARTFORRD WOLFPACK — Recalled F Easton Brodzinski from Jacksonville (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed LW Simon Knak to a professional try-out contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Matthew Poitras to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Signed F Joey Abate to a two-year contract extension.

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned LW Ryan Chyzowski and D Matteo Pietroniro to Newfoundland (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Chad Butcher from injured reserve. Placed F Spencer Asuchak on injured reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated F Todd Goehring from reserve. Placed F Carlos Fornaris on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Jake Murray and F James Hardie from reserve. Placed D Zach Berzolla and F Brandon Yeamans on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Kody McDonald from injured reserve. Activated D Nathan Staios from reserve. Placed F Will Calverley on reserve. Placed D Ben Masella on bereavement/family leave.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Jake Johnson. Activated F Stefano Giliati from injured reserve. Placed D Scott Allan on reserve. Placed Ds Marcus McIvor and Jacob Graves and F Tristan Pelletier on injured reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMPRABBITS — Activated D Miles Gendron and F Brett Kemp from reserve. Placed F Carter Souch and D Evan Wardley on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Colton Kehler from injured reserve. Placed F Jordan Kawaguchi on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Chase Lang from injured reserve. Activated F Maxim Golod from reserve. Placed D Ross MacDougall and G Cam Gray on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Garret Cockerill from injured reserve. Activated G Charles Williams from reserve. Placed F Craig Martin on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Jake Jaremko from injured reserve. Placed F Ryan Harrison on reserve. Placed D Josh Elmes on injured reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Brennan Kapcheck from injured reserve. Placed D James Melindy on injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Returned F Brett Gravelle from bereavement/family leave and placed him on reserve. Placed D Jason Horvath on reserve. Placed F Lucas Feuk on injured reserve.

READING ROYALS — Released G Bailey Brkin.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released F Ty Ennis. Activated F Mitchell Heard from reserve. Placed Fs Patrick McGrath and Joseph Nardi on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Activated D Chris Perna and F Dante Zapata from reserve. Placed D Conor MacEachern and F Alex Kromm on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS— Released Fs Chris Ordoobadi and Billy Jerry. Placed F Nick Fea on reserve. Placed F Adam Goodsir on injured reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined LA Galaxy D Martin Caceres an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in a timely manner during an April 8 game against Houston.

INTER MIAMI CF— Acquired D Kamal Miller and $1,300,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) from CF Montréal in exchange for M Bryce Duke and F Ariel Lassiter. Signed M Dixon Arroyo.

COLLEGE

SOUTH CAROLINA — Named Winston Grady assistant women’s basketball coach.