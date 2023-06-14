Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB Disciplinary — Suspended New York Mets RHP Drew Smith 10-games and fined him an undisclosed amount for violating the foreign substance prohibitions in a game on June 13 against the New York Yankees.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Joey Ortiz from Norfolk (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Reed Garrett from Norfolk. Placed RHP Austin Voth on the 15-day IL. Optioned C Mark Kolozsvary to Norfolk. Sent RHP Mychal Givens to Bowie (EL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent OF Billy Hamilton outright to Charlotte (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Braden Bristo from Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Trevor Larnach to St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned OF Harrison Bader to Somerset (EL) on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Assigned LHP Kirby Snead to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Jalen Beeks to Durham (IL). Reinstated RHP Zack Littell from the 15-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Joe Barlow from the 15-day IL. Recalled C Sam Huff from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Owen White to Frisco (TL). Designated C Sandy Leon for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled LHP Dylan Dodd from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Assigned 3B Edwin Rios to Iowa (IL) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed LHP Trevor Rogers to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Raimel Tapia on a one-year contract. Optioned INF Abraham Toro to Nashville (IL). Designated RHP Cam Robinson for assignment. Reinstated LHP Eric Lauer from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Nashville. Traded RHP Taylor Floyd to Minnesota Twins.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Osvaldo Bido from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned OF Canaan Smith-Njigba to Indianapolis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RF Mitch Haniger on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Luis Matos and 3B David Villar from Sacramento (PCL). Optioned RHP Keaton Winn to Sacramento.

Minor League

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated OF Lew Ford and LHP Stephen Tarpley to the active roster. Placed OF Boog Powell on the injured list and INF Adeiny Hechavarria on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Bryan Bailey, Mike Brey, Brittni Donaldson, Steve Klei, Igor Kokoskov, Antonio Lang, Sanjay Lumpkin, Ekpe Udoh and Jeff Watkinson assistant coaches, Reggis Onwukamuche player development coach and Bryan George to player development/advance scouting and video staff.

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed F Emily Engstler to a rest-of-season hardship contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OL Julien Davenport and CB Josh Thomas.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Zay Flowers to a rookie contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed TE Zach Davidson on injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR Jonathan Mingo.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Maliek Collins to a two-year extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Daniel Scott on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Adrian Amos.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DL Calijah Kancey and LB YaYa Diaby to rookie contracts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed C Clark Bishop to a two-year, two-way contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Re-signed F Cole Koepke to a one-year, two-way contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced F Cory Burke was called up to the Jamaican Men’s National team roster for upcoming international matches.

COLLEGE

YALE — Named Josh Laurie assistant baseball coach.