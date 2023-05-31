Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Riley Greene on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Trey Wingenter from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of CF Jake Marisnick from Toledo (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Matt Festa from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Darren McCaughan to Tacoma.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Dinelson Lamet from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Blair Calvo to Albuquerque (PCL).

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Stephen Tarpley to the active list. Placed RHP Wladimir Pinto on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed F Matas Buzelis.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Jordan Swann.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed K Elliott Fry. Released RB Tyreik McAllister.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Jesse James, FB Jake Bargas and K Alex Quevedo.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed C Justin Robidas to a three-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired C Jayden Grubbe from New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Jett Woo to a one-year, two-way contract.

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Recalled D Collin Smith from loan to Birmingham Legion FC (USL).

COLLEGE

EVANGEL — Named Jim Middleton women’s head basketball coach.