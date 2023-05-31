Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Riley Greene on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Trey Wingenter from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of CF Jake Marisnick from Toledo (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Matt Festa from Tacoma (PCL). Optioned RHP Darren McCaughan to Tacoma.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Dinelson Lamet from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Blair Calvo to Albuquerque (PCL).
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Stephen Tarpley to the active list. Placed RHP Wladimir Pinto on the inactive list.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Signed F Matas Buzelis.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Jordan Swann.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed K Elliott Fry. Released RB Tyreik McAllister.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Jesse James, FB Jake Bargas and K Alex Quevedo.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed C Justin Robidas to a three-year, entry-level contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired C Jayden Grubbe from New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed D Jett Woo to a one-year, two-way contract.
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Recalled D Collin Smith from loan to Birmingham Legion FC (USL).
COLLEGE
EVANGEL — Named Jim Middleton women’s head basketball coach.