Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Cole Irvin from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Logan Gillespie to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Garrett Crochet from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Nicholas Padilla to Charlotte (IL).

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived G Brea Beal.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DE Zach Harrison.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed TE/OLB Jordan Thomas, WRs Gary Jennings and Marquez Stevenson, DE Antwuan Jackson and S Vernon Scott.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Chris Westry and WR Cedric Tillman. Acquired DE Za’Darius Smith, a 2025 6th round pick and a 7th round pick from Minnesota in exchange for a 2024 5th round pick and a 2025 5th round pick.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Marvin Mims.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Tank Dell.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed OT Wanya Morris, S Chamarri Conner, DE B.J. Thompson, DT Keondre Coburn and CB Nic Jones.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed FB Zach Ojile and OL Sam Schlueter.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Charleston Rambo. Waived OT Jarrid Williams.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed OT Jaryd Jones-Smith.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Released LB JaQuan Artis, QB Ivory Durham, LB Rafael Gaglianone. DB Marcus Lewis, DL Ronald Ollie and WR Aidan Pearce. Placed OLs Toryque Bateman and Tony Gray on the suspended list.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Exercised buyout of a guaranteed contract on G Kenneth Vermeer, retroactive to May 9.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Signed D Cody Baker.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON — Announced the retirement of Peter Ward head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach.