Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Dillon Tate to Norfolk (IL) on a rehab assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP James Paxton from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Zack Littell for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Alex Colome for assignment. Placed CF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Recalled RHP Nicholas Padilla from Charlotte (IL). Selected the contract of CF Jake Marisnick from Charlotte.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Kyle Farmer from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jose Miranda to St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Luis Severino to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Diekman on a contract. Designated RHP Chase Anderson for assignment.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated C Yan Gomes from the 7-day IL. Optioned C Miguel Amaya to Iowa (IL).
NEW YORK METS — Placed C Tomas Nido on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Selected the contract of C Michael Perez from Syracuse (IL). Transferred RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Brooks Raley to Binghamton (EL) on a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 8. Reinstated RHP Andrew Bellati from the 15-day IL and rehab assignment in Clearwater (FSL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent LHP Drew Pomeranz to El Paso (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Stephen Woods Jr. to the active list. Placed NF Jesse Russo on the inactive list.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Mike Krzyzewski special adviser to basketball operations.
Women’s National Basketball Association
PHOENIX MERCURY — Claimed G Evina Westrook off waivers from Washington.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed DL Ben Stille off waivers from Cleveland.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE D.J. Johnson to a rookie contract. Re-signed OL Cameron Erving.
DENVER BRONCOS — Released DE Jacob Martin.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DL Christian Covington.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed G Shaq Mason to a three-year contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released DT Bryant Cowart. Waived DB Martez Manuel. Signed CB Lamar Jackson and DTs Matt Dickerson and Chris Williams.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived WR Lynn Bowden Jr.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Foster Moreau to a three-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released CB Arthur Maulet.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Bryant Koback.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ELKS — Signed OL Javion Caldwell and DB Devious Christmon. Placed DB Donovan Olumba on the retired list.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Transferred LB Robbie Lowes to the retired list. Signed OL Desmond Bessent, WR Dominick Fiscelli and RB Vance Barnes. Released WR Otis Lanier.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Mason Lohrei to a two-year, entry-level contract.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed G Arvid Soderblom to a two-year contract extension.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Dawson Barteaux from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Matt Tomkins to a two-year, two-way contract.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned C Ty Voit to Toronto (AHL) from Sarnia (OHL).
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released D Andy Carroll, G Marco Costantini and C Max Sasson from amateur tryout contracts (ATO).
ECHL
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Lincoln Griffin from reserve. Placed F Yushiroh Hirano on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Matt Register from reserve.
JAKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated G Charles Williams from reserve. Placed G Olof Lindbom on reserve.
TOLEO WALLEYE — Activat4ed F Conlan Keenan from reserve. Placed F John Albert on reserve.
SOCCER
U.S. Soccer Federation
U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Named Oguchi Onyewu vice president of sporting.
Major League Soccer
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Tyler Clegg and M Victor Griffith to short-term contracts.