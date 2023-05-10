Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Dillon Tate to Norfolk (IL) on a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP James Paxton from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Zack Littell for assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Alex Colome for assignment. Placed CF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Recalled RHP Nicholas Padilla from Charlotte (IL). Selected the contract of CF Jake Marisnick from Charlotte.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Kyle Farmer from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jose Miranda to St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Luis Severino to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Greg Weissert to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Diekman on a contract. Designated RHP Chase Anderson for assignment.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated C Yan Gomes from the 7-day IL. Optioned C Miguel Amaya to Iowa (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed C Tomas Nido on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7. Selected the contract of C Michael Perez from Syracuse (IL). Transferred RHP Elieser Hernandez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Brooks Raley to Binghamton (EL) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 8. Reinstated RHP Andrew Bellati from the 15-day IL and rehab assignment in Clearwater (FSL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent LHP Drew Pomeranz to El Paso (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Stephen Woods Jr. to the active list. Placed NF Jesse Russo on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Mike Krzyzewski special adviser to basketball operations.

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Claimed G Evina Westrook off waivers from Washington.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed DL Ben Stille off waivers from Cleveland.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE D.J. Johnson to a rookie contract. Re-signed OL Cameron Erving.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released DE Jacob Martin.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DL Christian Covington.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed G Shaq Mason to a three-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released DT Bryant Cowart. Waived DB Martez Manuel. Signed CB Lamar Jackson and DTs Matt Dickerson and Chris Williams.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived WR Lynn Bowden Jr.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Foster Moreau to a three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released CB Arthur Maulet.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Bryant Koback.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed OL Javion Caldwell and DB Devious Christmon. Placed DB Donovan Olumba on the retired list.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Transferred LB Robbie Lowes to the retired list. Signed OL Desmond Bessent, WR Dominick Fiscelli and RB Vance Barnes. Released WR Otis Lanier.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed D Mason Lohrei to a two-year, entry-level contract.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Signed G Arvid Soderblom to a two-year contract extension.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Dawson Barteaux from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Matt Tomkins to a two-year, two-way contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned C Ty Voit to Toronto (AHL) from Sarnia (OHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released D Andy Carroll, G Marco Costantini and C Max Sasson from amateur tryout contracts (ATO).

ECHL

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated F Lincoln Griffin from reserve. Placed F Yushiroh Hirano on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Matt Register from reserve.

JAKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated G Charles Williams from reserve. Placed G Olof Lindbom on reserve.

TOLEO WALLEYE — Activat4ed F Conlan Keenan from reserve. Placed F John Albert on reserve.

SOCCER

U.S. Soccer Federation

U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Named Oguchi Onyewu vice president of sporting.

Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed D Tyler Clegg and M Victor Griffith to short-term contracts.