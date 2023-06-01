Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Braden Bristo to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Ronei Blanco from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Sugar Land.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Jorge Polanco from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Edouard Julien to St. Paul (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OFs Oswaldo Cabrero and Franchy Cordero and LHP Matt Krook to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Reinstated INF Josh Donaldson and OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day IL and RHP Tommy Kahnle from the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Carlos Rodon from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent C Carson Kelly on a rehab assignment to Reno (PCL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Charlie Blackmon from the bereavement list. Placed OF Kris Bryant on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 31. Reinstated RHP Noah Davis from the 15-day IL and then optioned him to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP Ricky Vanasco from the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor league LHP Luis Valdez. Designated RHP Zack Burdi for assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed 3B Alec Bohn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 31. Designated OF Cal Stevenson for assignment. Selected the contract of 3B Drew Ellis from Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent C Rafael Marchan on a rehab assignment to Jersey Shore (SAL).

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Scott Combs.

NEW YORI BOULDERS — Signed RHP Aaron Dona. Released LHP Quincy Jones.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded 1B Gabe Snyder to Lake Erie in exchange for C Sicnarf Loopstok.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Brett Hanewich.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Release C Lolo Williams.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Brandon Shell. Released DT Brandyn Bryant.

DENVER BRONCOS —Signed TE Tommy Hudson. Waived RB Jacques Patrick.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Genard Avery. Waived RB Darius Hagans.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Darrius Shepherd.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed TE Ben Ellefson on the reserve/retired list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Ryan Cowden executive advisor to the general manager and Isaiah Wingfield scouting assistant.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CBs Montrae Braswell and Benjie Franklin. Waived RB Chris Smith. Waived DT LaTrell Bumphus with an injury designation.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Parted ways with head coach Phil Neville and assistant coach Jason Kreis. Named assistant coach Javier Morales as Interim Head Coach.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Waived D Doniel Henry.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Jose Martinez to a two-year contract.