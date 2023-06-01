Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Braden Bristo to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Ronei Blanco from Sugar Land (PCL). Optioned LHP Parker Mushinski to Sugar Land.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated INF Jorge Polanco from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Edouard Julien to St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF/OFs Oswaldo Cabrero and Franchy Cordero and LHP Matt Krook to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Reinstated INF Josh Donaldson and OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton from the 10-day IL and RHP Tommy Kahnle from the 60-day IL. Transferred LHP Carlos Rodon from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent C Carson Kelly on a rehab assignment to Reno (PCL).
COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated OF Charlie Blackmon from the bereavement list. Placed OF Kris Bryant on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 31. Reinstated RHP Noah Davis from the 15-day IL and then optioned him to Albuquerque (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Acquired RHP Ricky Vanasco from the Texas Rangers in exchange for minor league LHP Luis Valdez. Designated RHP Zack Burdi for assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed 3B Alec Bohn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 31. Designated OF Cal Stevenson for assignment. Selected the contract of 3B Drew Ellis from Lehigh Valley (IL). Sent C Rafael Marchan on a rehab assignment to Jersey Shore (SAL).
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Scott Combs.
NEW YORI BOULDERS — Signed RHP Aaron Dona. Released LHP Quincy Jones.
OTTAWA TITANS — Traded 1B Gabe Snyder to Lake Erie in exchange for C Sicnarf Loopstok.
TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Released RHP Brett Hanewich.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Release C Lolo Williams.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Brandon Shell. Released DT Brandyn Bryant.
DENVER BRONCOS —Signed TE Tommy Hudson. Waived RB Jacques Patrick.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Genard Avery. Waived RB Darius Hagans.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Darrius Shepherd.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed TE Ben Ellefson on the reserve/retired list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Ryan Cowden executive advisor to the general manager and Isaiah Wingfield scouting assistant.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed CBs Montrae Braswell and Benjie Franklin. Waived RB Chris Smith. Waived DT LaTrell Bumphus with an injury designation.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Parted ways with head coach Phil Neville and assistant coach Jason Kreis. Named assistant coach Javier Morales as Interim Head Coach.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Waived D Doniel Henry.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Jose Martinez to a two-year contract.