Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP Nestor Cortes on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 5. Recalled LHP Matt Krook from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Cooper Criswell to Durham. Recalled RHP Yonny Chirinos from Durham.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Michael Tonkin from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Roddery Munoz to Gwinnett (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Tayler Scott from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Noah Syndergaard on the 15-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Traded 3B Joe Rizzo to Detroit in exchange for future considerations.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Claimed LHP Joe La Sorsa off waivers from Tampa Bay and optioned him to Rochester (IL).
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Stephen Woods, Jr. to the active list.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed WR Demarcus Robinson.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released RB Dalvin Cook.
SOCCER
USL Championship
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Transferred D Edgardo Rito to Hartford Athletic, in exchange for M Jeciel Cedeno and an undisclosed fee.
COLLEGE
MANHATTAN — Named Irma Garcia interim director of athletics.