May 22, 2023 GMT
Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jesse Scholtens from Charlotte (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jake Diekman on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from Durham (IL).
National League
NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Josh Walker to Syracuse (IL).
FOOTBALLL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Placed WR Jared Bernhardt on the reserve/retired list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Dawand Jones.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Jacob Martin. Released S Darius Joiner.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LBs Tae Crowder and Emeke Egbule and RB Master Teague.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Nolan Smith.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived LB Chris Garrett. Signed DT LaTrell Bumphus.