Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Jesse Scholtens from Charlotte (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jake Diekman on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Zack Burdi from Durham (IL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Optioned LHP Josh Walker to Syracuse (IL).

FOOTBALLL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside. Placed WR Jared Bernhardt on the reserve/retired list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Dawand Jones.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Jacob Martin. Released S Darius Joiner.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released LBs Tae Crowder and Emeke Egbule and RB Master Teague.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Nolan Smith.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived LB Chris Garrett. Signed DT LaTrell Bumphus.