Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated OF Cedric Mullins from the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie and INF/OF Josh Lester to Norfolk.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with OF Ryan McCarthy on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jackson Kowar to Omaha (IL). Recalled RHP James McArthur from Omaha. Assigned LHP Ryan Yarbrough to Omaha on a rehab assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jon Singleton on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Transferred 3B Gio Urshela from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Designated C Chris Okey for assignment. Selected the contract of SS David Fletcher from Salt Lake (PCL). Optioned 2B Michael Stefanic and 1B Jared Walsh to Salt Lake. Activated 3B Eduardo Escobar. Acquired INF Mike Moustakas from Colorado in exchange for RHP Connor Van Scoyoc. Designated INF Kevin Padlo for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent OF Kyle Garlick outright to St. Paul (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Jose Leclerc on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled RHP Yerry Rodriguez from Round Rock (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL). Placed RHP Adam Cimber on the 15-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF Edwin Rios from Iowa (IL) as the 27th man for a double header. Assigned RHP Adrian Sampson to Arizona Cubs (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Graham Ashcraft from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Alan Busenitz to Louisville (IL). Placed RHP Ben Lively on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 21.

NEW YORK METS — Traded 3B Eduardo Escobar and cash to L.A. Angels in exchange for RHPs Coleman Crow and Landon Marceaux. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Syracuse (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled C Ivan Herrera from Memphis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Ray Kerr to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Matt Waldron from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned SS Dalton Guthrie to Sacramento (PCL). Assigned RHP Alex Cobb to San Jose (CAL) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Paolo Espino from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Chad Kuhl for assignment.

Minor League

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released C Brody Tanksley.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Matt Steidl. Released LHP Zach Blankenship.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Released OF Adan Fernandez.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Tyler Cornett.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Trent Dewyer.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Acquired Gs Bradley Beal and Jordan Goodwin and F Isaiah Todd from Washington in a three-team deal also involving the Indiana Pacers. Phoenix sent Gs Chris Paul and Landry Shamet, five future second-round picks, four future pick swaps and cash considerations to Washington and one future second-round pick to Indiana. Washington also sent a future second-round pick to Indiana.

Women’s National Basketball Association

PHOENIX MERCURY — Released G/F Sam Thomas.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Acquired F Alex Galchenyuk from Colorado in exchange for F Ryan Johnson.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Scott Perunovich to a one-year, one way contract extension.

SOCCER

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Announced F Cheyna Matthews was called to the Jamaican national team for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.