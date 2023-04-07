Friday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Jose Ruiz for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jesse Scholtens from Charlotte (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated OF Kyle Isbel from the paternity list. Optioned 1B Nick Pratto to Omaha (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF Estevan Florial outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Spence Patton and LHP John Beller on minor league contracts.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Placed C Omar Narvaez on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Francisco Alvarez from Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled INF Kody Clemens from Lehigh Valley (IL). Placed INF Darick Hall on the 10-day IL.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brett Kennedy.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G Justin Champagnie to a rest-of-season contract.
BROOKLYN NETS — Converted the contract of G David Duke Jr. to an NBA contract.
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Kobi Simmons to a multi-year contract and F Xavier Sneed to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Signed P Thomas Morstead.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Gavin Garner and OL Tyler Grisolia.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Grand Rapids (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned C Josh Dunne, LW Joona Luoto and D Marcus Bjork to Cleveland (AHL). Returned D Billy Sweezey to Cleveland.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned G Mack Guzda to Charlotte (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Returned G Cayden Primeau and D Corey Schueneman to Laval (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned C Ridly Greig and G Leevi Merilainen to Belleville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Sent G Adin Hill to Henderson (AHL) on a conditioning loan.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Mitchell Gibson to a one-year, entry-level contract. Reassigned LW Ludwig Persson from BIK Karlskoga (Sweden-2) tp Hershey (AHL).
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released C Mitchell Heard and G Mark Sinclair from professional tryout contracts (PTO).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed D Jarod Hilderman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled C Parick Guay from Savannah (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Acquired C Louis Boudon.
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned LW Ryan Chyzowski and RW Zach O’Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL). Released F Todd Skirving from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
UTICA COMETS — Returned G Isaac poulter to Adirondack (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Named Will Kuntz senior vice president of player personnel.
National Women’s Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed G Emily Alvarado to a one-year contract.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Thais Reiss to a one-year contract, pending receipt of her P-1 visa.