Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Jose Ruiz for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jesse Scholtens from Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated OF Kyle Isbel from the paternity list. Optioned 1B Nick Pratto to Omaha (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF Estevan Florial outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Spence Patton and LHP John Beller on minor league contracts.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed C Omar Narvaez on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Francisco Alvarez from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled INF Kody Clemens from Lehigh Valley (IL). Placed INF Darick Hall on the 10-day IL.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brett Kennedy.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G Justin Champagnie to a rest-of-season contract.

BROOKLYN NETS — Converted the contract of G David Duke Jr. to an NBA contract.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Kobi Simmons to a multi-year contract and F Xavier Sneed to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Signed P Thomas Morstead.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Gavin Garner and OL Tyler Grisolia.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Grand Rapids (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned C Josh Dunne, LW Joona Luoto and D Marcus Bjork to Cleveland (AHL). Returned D Billy Sweezey to Cleveland.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned G Mack Guzda to Charlotte (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Returned G Cayden Primeau and D Corey Schueneman to Laval (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned C Ridly Greig and G Leevi Merilainen to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Sent G Adin Hill to Henderson (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Mitchell Gibson to a one-year, entry-level contract. Reassigned LW Ludwig Persson from BIK Karlskoga (Sweden-2) tp Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released C Mitchell Heard and G Mark Sinclair from professional tryout contracts (PTO).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed D Jarod Hilderman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled C Parick Guay from Savannah (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Acquired C Louis Boudon.

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned LW Ryan Chyzowski and RW Zach O’Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL). Released F Todd Skirving from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Returned G Isaac poulter to Adirondack (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Named Will Kuntz senior vice president of player personnel.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed G Emily Alvarado to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Thais Reiss to a one-year contract, pending receipt of her P-1 visa.