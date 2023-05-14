Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Joey Ortiz from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk. C Luis Torrens cleared waivers and elected free agency.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF Jake Burger from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Carlos Perez to Charlotte (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Zack Weiss from Salt Lake (PCL). Designated RHP Ryan Tepera for assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned SS Oswald Peraza to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL) on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated INF Aldemys Diaz from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Garrett Acton from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP James Kaprielian and INF Kevin Smith to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Zack Littell. Designated RHP Javy Guerra for assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Kevin Herget from Louisville (IL). Selected the contracts of RHPs Alan Busenitz and Silvino Bracho from Louisville. Optioned Levi Stoudt to Louisville. Placed LHP Nick Lodolo and RHP Casey Legumina on the 15-day IL. Transferred LHP Reiver Sanmartin and RHP Connor Overton to the 60-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Riley Pint from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed RHP Ryan Fetner on the 15-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated INF Garrett Cooper from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Jesus Sanchez on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Selected the contract of RHP Dennis Santana from Syracuse (IL). Optioned LHP Joey Lucchesi to Syracuse. Designated RHP Seth Elledge for assignment. Recalled LHP Zach Muckenhirn from Syracuse and appointed him as 27th man. Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley from the 15-day IL. Designated RHP Dennis Santana for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled LHP Ryan Weathers from El Paso (PCL). Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned INF David Villar to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated INF Brandon Crawford from the 10-day IL. Assigned RHP Luke Jackson to San Jose (CL) on a rehab assignment.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived Fs Maya Dodson and Myah Selland.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Isaiah Bowser, LB Travin Howard and DE Shane Ray.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Acquired OL Theren Churchill from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a conditional pick in the 2024 CFL Draft.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released RB TaZhawn Henry, QB Cooper Callis, OL Tyler Grisolia, P Chris MacLean, K Marc Orozco, DB Cedrick Lavigne, WRs Michael O’Shea and Jaivon Heiligh, DBs Jordan Brown, Tyrique McGhee, Noah Hallett and Karon Delince. Transferred to the suspended list DB Will Allen Jr. and DT O’Bryan Goodson. Transferred DE Thiadric Hansen and LB Kyrie Wilson to the six-game IL.