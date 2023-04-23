Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Designated C Bryan Lavastida for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Logan Allen from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Hunter Gaddis and SS Tyler Freeman to Columbus.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent DH Michael Brantley on a rehab assignment to Sugar Land (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Bailey Ober from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Simeon Woods Richardson to St. Paul.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired LHP Sam Long from San Francisco in exchange for cash considerations.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Hector Perez for assignment. Reinstated RHP Zach Eflin from the 15-day IL.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jeff Lindgren to Jacksonville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Cristopher Sanchez to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed CF Bryan Reynolds on the bereavement list. Transferred DH Ji Man Choi from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of SS Drew Maggi from Altoona (EL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reinstated INF Paul DeJong (back) from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Taylor Motter for assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OF Joc Pederson from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL).

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled G Olivier Rodrigue and C Dylan Holloway from Bakersfield (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Loaned G David Hrenak to Greenville (ECHL). Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot and G Cal Petersen from Ontario (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned F Roni Hirvonen to Toronto (AHL).