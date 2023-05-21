Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated RHP Mychal Givens from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to Norfolk (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Selected the contract of OF Clint Frazier from Charlotte (IL). Designated OF Jake Marisnick for assignment. Placed RHP Mike Clevinger on the 15-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Reyes Moronta and Jacob Webb. Reinstated LHP Aaron Loup from the IL. Optioned RHPs Jimmy Herget, Andrew Wantz and Zack Weiss to Salt Lake (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated RHP Luis Severino from the 15-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Ryan Thompson to Durham.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Matt Carasiti. Designated LHP Fernando Abad for assignment.