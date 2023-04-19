Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Yu Chang on the paternity list. Recalled INF/OF Enmanuel Valdez from Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Nash Walters on a minor league contract. Returned RHP Nicholas Padilla to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent LHP Sam Hentges to Akron (EL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled SS Brayan Rocchio from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP Hunter Gaddis to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Returned RHP Will Vest to Toledo (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Joey Gallo from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Kyle Garlick to St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed RHP Trevor May on the 15-day IL and CF Ramon Laureano on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Dany Jimenez from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Mason Miller from Las Vegas (PCL) and reinstated him the from the 15-day IL. Recalled 3B Jordan Diaz from Las Vegas.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Casey Legumina to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Levi Stoudt from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated RHP Daniel Bard from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Peter Lambert to Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed OF Garrett Mitchell on the 10-day IL. Recalled CF Blake Perkins from Nashville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated INF Yonny Hernandez from the 10-day IL. Placed INF Miguel Rojas o the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Alex Wood on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Tristan Beck from Sacramento (PCL). Acquired OF Cal Stevenson from Oakland in exchange for cash considerations. Designated LHP Sam Long for assignment.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Riley Tufte from Texas (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Sammy Walker from Iowa (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned G Tomas Vomacka from Norfolk (ECHL) to Milwaukee (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Named Fran Taylor sporting director, Ruth Fahy president of club administration and compliance and Drew Moore elite player development coach.

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired $175,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from Nashville SC in exchange for a 2023 international roster slot.

MLS Next Pro

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed G Aidan Stokes.

COLLEGE

GEORGE MASON — Named Marvin Lewis athletic director.