Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
 
BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Cole Irvin from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Nick Vespi to Norfolk.

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled LHP Tim Herrin from Columbus (IL). Optioned RHP James Karinchak to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Akil Baddoo on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Nick Solak from Toledo (IL). Assigned RHP Trey Wingenter to Lakeland (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed 1B Vinnie Pasquatino on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RF Edward Olivares from the restricted list.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed SS Jorge Polanco on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 9. Recalled 2B Edouard Julien from St. Paul (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Jose Lopez from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Luiz Patino to Durham. Transferred LHP Josh Fleming from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP Yerry Rodriguez from Round Rock (IL). Optioned RHP Spencer Howard to Round Rock.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated LHP Anthony Misiewicz from the 15-day IL and optioned him to Reno (PCL).

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed CF Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 8. Reinstated CF T.J. Friedl from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kevin Herget from Louisville (IL). Optioned RHP Joel Kuhnel to Louisville. Signed RHP Michael Mariot to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned RHP Jimmy Nelson to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Placed RHP Shelby Miller on the bereavement list.

NEW YORK METS — Designated RHP Tommy Hunter for assignment. Optioned LHP Zack Muckenhirn to Syracuse (IL). Recalled RHP John Curtiss and LHP Josh Walker from Syracuse.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated RHP Luis Garcia from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Domingo Tapia to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL).

Minor League

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Traded INF Brendon Dadson to Trois-Rivieres.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Chance Benton.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Released RHP Tyler Keysor.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Released RHP Connor Dand, OF Mikey Reynolds and INF Juan Silverio.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Announced D Moise Bombito was called up to Canada’s National Team for the Concacaf Nations League finals.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed M Emmanuel Iwe from MNUFC2 to a short-term agreement. Transferred F Luis Amarilla to Mazatian FC of LIGA MX.

REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired F Cristian Arango via permanent transfer from Mexican side C.F. Pachuca (Liga MX) on a three-year deal with an option for the 2026 season, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate (ITC).