Friday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmerman to Norfolk.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Brahian Rijo on a minor league contract.
CHCAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned LHP Tanner Banks to Charlotte (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent OF Matt Vierling to Toledo (IL) on a rehab assignment. Transferred RHP Spencer Turnbull from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Claimed 2B Nick Solak off waivers from Atlanta and optioned him to Louisville.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Yordan Alarez on the 10-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Caleb Thielbar on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Recalled RHP Josh Winder from St. Paul (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Randy Vasquez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Sent RHP Freddy Tarnok to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Mitch White from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Anthony Bass for assignment. Sent C Danny Jansen to Buffalo (IL) on a rehab assignment.
In finally competitive Stanley Cup Final, Vegas may still have edge on Florida
Novak Djokovic nears his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open after Carlos Alcaraz cramps up
Heat still confident, Nuggets remain focused as NBA Finals reach Game 4
Champions League final: Haaland and Martinez could hold keys to victory for Man City, Inter Milan
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Graham Ashcraft on the 15-day IL. Sent 1B Wil Myers to Louisville (IL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHPs Ricky Karcher and Joel Kuhnel from Louisville.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled OF Canaan Smith-Njigba from Indianapolis (IL). Designated RHP Chase De Jong for assignment.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated C Chance Sisco to the active roster. Released INF Edward Salcedo.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released RB Dalvin Cook.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Sarah Bailey director of football research and development.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded D Damon Severson to Columbus in exchange for a third-round 2023 draft pick.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED FC — Recalled M Jackson Conway from Phoenix (USL Championship), then assigned him to Atlanta United 2 (MLS Next Pro).
COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired D Yevhen Cheberko from NK Osijek (Croatian First Division), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Terminated the loan of D Yostin Salinas.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed M Alejandro Granados to a short-term agreement from Orlando City B (MLS Next Pro).
COLLEGE
GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Lamont Franklin assistant men’s basketball coach.