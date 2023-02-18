St. Thomas hosts Western Illinois after Bjorklund’s 20-point outing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-11, 8-7 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (17-11, 8-7 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. Thomas -7; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Parker Bjorklund scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 73-43 win against the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Tommies are 11-2 in home games. St. Thomas is sixth in the Summit with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Will Engels averaging 7.0.

The Leathernecks are 8-7 in Summit play. Western Illinois is third in the Summit scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Quinlan Bennett averaging 10.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Rohde is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 13.0 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Trenton Massner is shooting 44.1% and averaging 18.7 points for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .