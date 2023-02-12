Eastern Illinois defeats SIU Edwardsville 84-73

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Nick Ellington scored 21 points as Eastern Illinois beat SIU Edwardsville 84-73 on Saturday night.

Ellington shot 9 of 13 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Panthers (9-18, 5-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Kinyon Hodges scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Caleb Donaldson went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding six assists.

Damarco Minor led the way for the Cougars (17-10, 8-6) with 19 points. Shamar Wright added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals for SIU Edwardsville. Deejuan Pruitt also recorded 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .