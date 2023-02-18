Kentucky leads wire-to-wire, beats rival No. 10 Tennessee

Kentucky's Jacob Toppin, left, defends Tennessee's Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Kentucky won 66-54. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Cason Wallace and Oscar Tshiebwe each scored 16 points and Kentucky rushed to a big lead and beat No. 10 Tennessee 66-54 on Saturday.

The Volunteers (20-7, 9-5 SEC) trailed by 20 points at halftime and lost in their first game since toppling No. 1 Alabama.

The Wildcats (18-9, 9-5) earned their first regular-season sweep of Tennessee since the 2011-12 season. Kentucky defeated the Volunteers 63-56 on Jan. 14 in Knoxville.

Wallace had totaled nine points in the Wildcats’ previous two games. Chris Livingston added 12 points and Jacob Toppin had 11.

NO. 7 VIRGINIA 57, NOTRE DAME 55

Kihei Clark scored 15 points, including a pair of critical free throws with 22.6 seconds left, and became Virginia’s career assist leader in the No. 7 Cavaliers’ narrow 57-55 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday.

With Notre Dame closing to 55-54, Clark converted both ends of a one-and-one. Trey Wertz made the front end of a one-and-one with 3.9 seconds left for the Fighting Irish, but missed the second after a timeout. The ball was tipped out to Dane Goodwin for a potential game-winning 3-pointer, but his shot bounced off the rim.

Armaan Franklin added 12 points and Reece Beekman had 11 for Virginia (21-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Nate Laszewski led Notre Dame (10-17, 2-14) with 18 points and Goodwin had 12. The loss left the Fighting Irish 0-10 away from home this season.

NO. 14 INDIANA 71, ILLINOIS 68

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, Jalen Hood Schifino made two free throws with 30.7 seconds left, and Indiana rallied from a nine-point second-half deficit to beat Illinois.

Hood-Schifino had 13 points for the Hoosiers (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten), who have won nine of 11 overall and 15 straight on their homecourt.

Matthew Mayer scored 24 to lead the Fighting Illini (17-9, 8-7), who were without injured leading scorer Terrence Shannon.

NO. 20 UCONN 64, SETON HALL 55

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and UConn used a big second-half run to beat Seton Hall.

Andre Jackson had a career high 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for UConn (20-7, 9-7 Big East).

Al-Amir Dawes and Tyrese Samuel each had 16 points for Seton Hall (16-12, 9-8), which trailed by 16 points with six minutes to play before a late run that fell short.

