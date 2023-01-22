AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 22, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 53, Jefferson 40

Burns 48, Riverside 20

Cascade 71, La Grande 42

Central Christian 55, Gilchrist 27

Coquille 55, Lakeview 53

Cove 61, Pine Eagle 34

Days Creek 63, Yoncalla 31

Dayton 65, Santiam Christian 57

Douglas 85, North Valley 57

Grant Union 53, Weston-McEwen 52

Heppner 60, Irrigon 31

Hidden Valley 66, North Bend 59

Horizon Christian Hood River 49, Condon 26

Illinois Valley 67, Waldport 43

Kennewick, Wash. 75, Hermiston 69

Lebanon 81, Willamette 78, OT

Lost River 60, Crosspoint Christian 50

Mitchell/Spray 62, Klickwood, Wash. 28

Mohawk 40, Chiloquin 29

Myrtle Point 77, Glendale 49

North Douglas 83, Camas Valley 42

Powder Valley 55, Wallowa 26

Scappoose 59, Tillamook 38

Sherman 52, Dufur 50

South Umpqua 72, St. Mary’s 63

Stanfield 66, Weston-McEwen 46

Taft 75, Scio 56

Trinity Lutheran 52, North Lake/Paisley 36

Umpqua Valley Christian 70, Powers 33

Union 64, Griswold 27

Vale 48, Umatilla 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Damascus Christian vs. Jordan Valley, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.