Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 53, Jefferson 40
Burns 48, Riverside 20
Cascade 71, La Grande 42
Central Christian 55, Gilchrist 27
Coquille 55, Lakeview 53
Cove 61, Pine Eagle 34
Days Creek 63, Yoncalla 31
Dayton 65, Santiam Christian 57
Douglas 85, North Valley 57
Grant Union 53, Weston-McEwen 52
Heppner 60, Irrigon 31
Hidden Valley 66, North Bend 59
Horizon Christian Hood River 49, Condon 26
Illinois Valley 67, Waldport 43
Kennewick, Wash. 75, Hermiston 69
Lebanon 81, Willamette 78, OT
Lost River 60, Crosspoint Christian 50
Mitchell/Spray 62, Klickwood, Wash. 28
Mohawk 40, Chiloquin 29
Myrtle Point 77, Glendale 49
North Douglas 83, Camas Valley 42
Powder Valley 55, Wallowa 26
Scappoose 59, Tillamook 38
Sherman 52, Dufur 50
South Umpqua 72, St. Mary’s 63
Stanfield 66, Weston-McEwen 46
Taft 75, Scio 56
Trinity Lutheran 52, North Lake/Paisley 36
Umpqua Valley Christian 70, Powers 33
Union 64, Griswold 27
Vale 48, Umatilla 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Damascus Christian vs. Jordan Valley, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/