AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon, Ill. 75, Davenport, Central 53

Algona 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24

Ankeny 71, Des Moines, Roosevelt 42

Annawan, Ill. 59, West Liberty 53

Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Van Meter 31

Assumption, Davenport 58, Moline, Ill. 31

Bancroft-Rosalie, Neb. 68, Siouxland Community Christian 31

Bettendorf 45, United Township High School, Ill. 37

Calamus-Wheatland 49, Aledo (Mercer County), Ill. 41

Centerville 63, Moravia 13

Central Clinton, DeWitt 71, Sherrard, Ill. 56

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49, Webster City 22

Clear Lake 50, Forest City 49

Collins-Maxwell 51, Clarksville 38

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 54, Elkhorn, Neb. 43

Dakota Valley, S.D. 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53

Davenport, North 64, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 44

Davenport, West 42, Riverdale, Ill. 37

Davis County, Bloomfield 63, Central Decatur, Leon 42

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, AC/GC 37

Fort Madison 50, Central Lee, Donnellson 41, OT

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesup 51, Beckman, Dyersville 38

Johnston 67, Indianola 30

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 62, East Sac County 36

North Fayette Valley 87, Kee, Lansing 44

North Polk, Alleman 65, Cedar Rapids Xavier 62

Pleasant Valley 56, Geneseo, Ill. 27

Riceville 55, Northwood-Kensett 44

Rock Island, Ill. 45, North Scott, Eldridge 43

Sports

  • Jags return fumble for TD, beat Titans for AFC South title

  • Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed

  • NFL playoffs: Packed Week 18 slate will decide playoff field

  • Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

    • Rockridge, Ill. 39, Durant-Bennett 32

    Sigourney 58, Pekin 13

    Sioux City, West 76, Western Christian 73, OT

    Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 50, Unity Christian 46

    South Central Calhoun 78, South Hamilton, Jewell 51

    Westwood, Sloan 65, West Sioux 30

    Wilton 52, Erie-Prophetstown, Ill. 25

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.