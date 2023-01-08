Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon, Ill. 75, Davenport, Central 53
Algona 48, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 24
Ankeny 71, Des Moines, Roosevelt 42
Annawan, Ill. 59, West Liberty 53
Aplington-Parkersburg 42, Van Meter 31
Assumption, Davenport 58, Moline, Ill. 31
Bancroft-Rosalie, Neb. 68, Siouxland Community Christian 31
Bettendorf 45, United Township High School, Ill. 37
Calamus-Wheatland 49, Aledo (Mercer County), Ill. 41
Centerville 63, Moravia 13
Central Clinton, DeWitt 71, Sherrard, Ill. 56
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49, Webster City 22
Clear Lake 50, Forest City 49
Collins-Maxwell 51, Clarksville 38
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 54, Elkhorn, Neb. 43
Dakota Valley, S.D. 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 53
Davenport, North 64, Rock Island Alleman, Ill. 44
Davenport, West 42, Riverdale, Ill. 37
Davis County, Bloomfield 63, Central Decatur, Leon 42
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 68, AC/GC 37
Fort Madison 50, Central Lee, Donnellson 41, OT
Jesup 51, Beckman, Dyersville 38
Johnston 67, Indianola 30
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 62, East Sac County 36
North Fayette Valley 87, Kee, Lansing 44
North Polk, Alleman 65, Cedar Rapids Xavier 62
Pleasant Valley 56, Geneseo, Ill. 27
Riceville 55, Northwood-Kensett 44
Rock Island, Ill. 45, North Scott, Eldridge 43
Rockridge, Ill. 39, Durant-Bennett 32
Sigourney 58, Pekin 13
Sioux City, West 76, Western Christian 73, OT
Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 50, Unity Christian 46
South Central Calhoun 78, South Hamilton, Jewell 51
Westwood, Sloan 65, West Sioux 30
Wilton 52, Erie-Prophetstown, Ill. 25
