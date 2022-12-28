AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Indian Creek 79, Providence Cristo Rey 60

Indpls Attucks 71, Indpls Shortridge 53

Indpls Cathedral 76, Warren Central 71, 2OT

Indpls Tech 77, Indpls Washington 50

Muncie Central 44, Franklin Co. 29

New Albany 49, Seymour 41

Pioneer 55, Tri-Township 36

Rensselaer 49, Boone Grove 37

Rich Township, Ill. 71, Hammond Noll 39

Waldron 38, Oldenburg 33

White River Valley 58, Washington Catholic 24

Alexandria Tournament=

Indpls Ritter 52, Sheridan 48

Indpls Ritter 66, Alexandria 45

Bismarck-Henning (Ill.) Classic=

Pool B=

Bismarck-Henning, Ill. 54, Indiana Math and Science Academy 42

Milford, Ill. 72, Indiana Math and Science Academy 50

Clay City Tournament=

First Round=

Clay City 47, Mitchell 32

Owen Valley 63, Riverton Parke 52

Tri-West 64, N. Central (Farmersburg) 45

Whiteland 101, N. Vermillion 36

Clinton Central Tournament=

Consolation=

Carroll (Flora) 86, Clinton Central 43

First Round=

ADVERTISEMENT

Clinton Prairie 65, Clinton Central 27

N. Judson 74, Fountain Central 63

Tipton 74, Carroll (Flora) 67

Western 71, Tri-Central 32

Connersville Tournament=

First Round=

Connersville 52, Rock Creek Academy 31

Lawrence North 53, Connersville 49

Semifinal=

Lawrence North 66, Ft. Wayne Concordia 49

Third Place=

Ft. Wayne Concordia 72, Rock Creek Academy 64

Sports

  • Cardinals' J.J. Watt indicates he'll retire at end of season

  • Georgia built RB depth as plan for run at repeat CFP title

  • Power vs. speed: Michigan, TCU present unfamiliar challenges

  • Impatient Penner leads Broncos' wide-open search for coach

    • East Noble Tournament=

    Championship=

    Glenn 60, E. Noble 41

    First Round=

    E. Noble 49, Garrett 41

    Glenn 55, Fremont 38

    Third Place=

    Garrett 60, Fremont 45

    Edinburgh Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Hagerstown 49, Hauser 36

    Jac-Cen-Del 72, Victory College Prep 40

    First Round=

    Austin 63, Hauser 59

    Edinburgh 62, Hagerstown 36

    Indpls Lutheran 52, Jac-Cen-Del 50

    S. Decatur 67, Victory College Prep 33

    Semifinal=

    Indpls Lutheran 60, S. Decatur 34

    Grant 4 Tournament=

    Championship=

    Oak Hill 64, Mississinewa 43

    First Round=

    Mississinewa 49, Eastbrook 33

    Oak Hill 60, Madison-Grant 57

    Third Place=

    Madison-Grant 90, Eastbrook 40

    Kankakee (Ill.) Tournament=

    Lafayette Jeff 68, Chicago (Butler), Ill. 38

    Lake Station Tournament=

    First Round=

    Lake Station 64, Hobart 47

    Wheeler 58, River Forest 55

    Third Place=

    Hobart 44, River Forest 34

    Lakeland Christian Tournament=

    Pool A=

    Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 72, Clinton Christian 14

    Lakeland Christian 35, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 33

    Lakeland Christian 68, Clinton Christian 21

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pool B=

    Bethany Christian 42, Traders Point Christian 36

    Bethany Christian 56, Faith Christian 40

    Traders Point Christian 54, Faith Christian 47

    Monrovia Tournament=

    Consolation=

    N. Putnam 68, Rising Sun 51

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 88, Union Co. 44

    First Round=

    Bethesda Christian 44, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 39

    Borden 60, Rising Sun 59

    Greenwood Christian 55, N. Putnam 49

    Monrovia 51, Union Co. 49

    Semifinal=

    Bethesda Christian 66, Monrovia 62

    Greenwood Christian 51, Borden 38

    Noblesville Tournament=

    Castle 76, Northridge 69

    Consolation=

    Norwell 57, Chesterton 51, OT

    First Round=

    Columbus North 55, Norwell 42

    Crown Point 62, Castle 55

    Lawrence Central 65, Chesterton 62

    Noblesville 56, Northridge 26

    North Daviess Tournament=

    Championship=

    N. Daviess 62, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 57, OT

    Fifth Place=

    Evansville Christian 69, Paoli 45

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Seventh Place=

    Loogootee 41, Forest Park 38

    Third Place=

    Brownstown 57, Vincennes (South Knox— 52

    Northeastern Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Bellmont 52, Blackford 38

    Winchester 61, Ft. Wayne South 49

    First Round=

    Delta 48, Bellmont 43

    Lapel 66, Winchester 60

    New Castle 52, Ft. Wayne South 42

    Semifinal=

    New Castle 54, Lapel 34

    Northeastern 44, Delta 40

    Posey County Classic=

    Eastern (Pekin) 54, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 49

    Eastern (Pekin) 63, N. Posey 61

    Mt. Vernon (Posey) 63, Salem 37

    N. Posey 69, Salem 49

    Proviso West (Ill.) Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Proviso West, Ill. 75, Bowman Academy 50

    Quarterfinal=

    Whitney Young, Ill. 61, Hammond Central 56

    Richmond Tournament=

    Pool A=

    Greensburg 64, Monroe Central 34

    Seton Catholic 47, Monroe Central 34

    Seton Catholic 63, Greensburg 49

    Pool B=

    Richmond 70, Heritage 50

    Richmond 71, Rushville 21

    Pool C=

    Indpls Tindley 70, Indianapolis Homeschool 36

    Lawrenceburg 51, Indpls Tindley 36

    Lawrenceburg 55, Indianapolis Homeschool 45

    Pool D=

    Bloomington South 64, N. Decatur 51

    Bloomington South 67, Eastern Hancock 55

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eastern Hancock 60, N. Decatur 36

    Silver Creek Tournament=

    First Round=

    Providence 57, Charlestown 50

    Silver Creek 55, Clarksville 38

    Wabash Valley Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Greencastle 62, Casey-Westfield, Ill. 58

    Parke Heritage 64, Marshall, Ill. 43

    Robinson, Ill. 58, Edgewood 32

    S. Vermillion 59, Cloverdale 27

    Quarterfinal=

    Bloomfield 77, Shakamak 48

    Linton 86, W. Vigo 46

    South Vigo 62, North Vigo 50

    Sullivan 64, Northview 55

    Warsaw Classic=

    Lafayette Harrison 58, S. Bend Washington 53

    Lafayette Harrison 59, Warsaw 45

    S. Bend Washington 59, Portage 48

    Warsaw 58, Portage 51

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.