Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RF Stephen Piscotty on minor league contract and assigned him to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Recalled RHP Hunter Gaddis from Columbus (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Aaron Wilkerson on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled 2B Sam Haggerty form the 7-day IL. Optioned C Cooper Hummel to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Hector Perez from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Cooper Criswell to Durham. Transferred LHP Jeffrey Springs from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated RHP Jake Reed for assignment. Recalled LHP Victor Gonzalez from Oklahoma (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Transferred RHP Tommy Nance from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Jeff Lindgren from Jacksonville (IL) and added him to the roster as the 27th man for a doubleheader.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned RHP Stephen Nogosek to Syracuse (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Cristopher Sanchez from his rehab assignment with Lehigh Valley (IL) and reinstated him from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Andrew Bellatti on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 21.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Oskar Steen from Providence (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled D Lucas Carlsson from Charlotte (AHL). Assigned D Zach Uens to Florida (ECHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Fired Iowa Wild head coach Tim Army and assistant coaches Nate DiCasmirro and Nolan Yonkman.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled F Max McCormick from Coachella Valley (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY — Assigned G Nolan Maier to Reading (ECHL) on loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Released G Erik Portillo from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Ivan Chukarov from reserve. Placed F Colin Long on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Marcus McIvor from reserve. Placed F Tristan Pelletier on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Connor Hall and F Jonny Evans from reserve. Placed Fs Lawton Courtnall and Ryan Scarfo on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated Fs John Albert and Patrick McGrath from reserve. Placed F Conlan Keenan and D Derek Daschke on reserve.

SOCCER

Major Soccer League

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed D Britton Fischer from MNUFC2 to a short-term agreement.