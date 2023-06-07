Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS —Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Recalled LHP Austin Cox from Omaha (IL).

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent L Jesse Winker to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILIES — Sent OF Cal Stevenson outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Erasmo Ramirez for assignment.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

DALLAS WINGS — Signed G Odyssey Sims to a rest-of-season hardship contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Carlos Davis.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Cameron Dantzler. Waived CB Kyler McMichael.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed F Eetu Lukas to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Re-signed F Justin Brazeau to a one-year contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Named Tammy Dahms vice president of corporate partnerships.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D London Aghedo to a one-year contract.