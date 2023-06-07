Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS —Placed RHP Josh Staumont on the 15-day IL, retroactive to June 6. Recalled LHP Austin Cox from Omaha (IL).
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent L Jesse Winker to Nashville (IL) on a rehab assignment.
PHILADELPHIA PHILIES — Sent OF Cal Stevenson outright to Lehigh Valley (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Cory Abbott from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Erasmo Ramirez for assignment.
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
DALLAS WINGS — Signed G Odyssey Sims to a rest-of-season hardship contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Carlos Davis.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Cameron Dantzler. Waived CB Kyler McMichael.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed F Eetu Lukas to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Re-signed F Justin Brazeau to a one-year contract.
ECHL
READING ROYALS — Named Tammy Dahms vice president of corporate partnerships.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D London Aghedo to a one-year contract.