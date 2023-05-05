Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated C Luis Torrens from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Ryan O’Hearn to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Kutter Crawford on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 4. Recalled RHP Kaleb Ort from Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Joe Kelly from the paternity list. Sent RHP Liam Hendriks to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned LHP Sammy Peralta to Charlotte. Sent 2B Yoan Moncada to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.,

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated LHP Sam Hentges from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Zach Plesac to Columbus (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed OF Kyle Isbel on the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Austin Cox from Omaha (IL). Recalled C Nate Eaton and RHP Jonathan Heasley from Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Aaron Loup on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Andrew Wantz from Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled OF/INF Alex Kiriloff from St. Paul (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Dereck Rodriguez from St. Paul. Placed LHP Caleb Thielbar on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 3. Transferred RHP Tyler Mahle from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Trevor Larnach to St. Paul.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Tyler Glasnow to Durham (IL) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Zach Pop on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jay Jackson from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed SS Kevin Vicuna to a minor league contract.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed SS Ehire Adrianza on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 2. Reinstated RHP Raisel Iglesias from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Dylan Dodd to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled SS Braden Shewmake from Gwinnett. Sent C Travis d’Arnaud to Gwinnett (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of INF Matt Mervis from Iowa (IL). Optioned INF Edwin Rios to Iowa. Sent LHP Ryan Borucki outright to Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated RF Yonathan Daza for assignment. Reinstated RHP Antonio Senzatela from the 15-day IL. Reinstated C Austin Wynns from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Brian Serven to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Wander Suero from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Gavin Stone to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Johan Quezada outright to Jacksonville (IL). Sent RHP JT Chargois to Jupiter (FSL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Bennett Sousa from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Jake Cousins to Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Andrew Bellatti to Clearwater (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Traded LHP Nick Allgeyer to Houston for cash.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent SS Drew Maggi outright to Altoona (EL). Placed RHP Vince Velasquez on the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP Chase De Jong from his rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jake Woodford on the 15-day IL and LF Tyler O’Neil on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP James Naile from Memphis (IL). Recalled 1B Juan Yepez from Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated OF Adam Engel from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Jose Azocar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 3.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released OF Zach Hoguiesson and OF Rodney Tennie.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Released C Scott Combs and RHP Daniel Procopio.

TRI-CIY VALLEYCATS — Signed LHP Reymin Guduan.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signed RHP Ray Weber. Released RHP Sam Greene and INF Marcel Lacasse.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released RHPs Nick Beardsley, Joseph Brennan and Tim Sabo.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed FB/DT Levi Bell, DTs Trey Botts and Kaleem Ceasar, WRs Dontay Demus Jr. and Sean Ryan, Gs Tykeem Doss, Jake Guidone and Tashawn Manning, QB Nolan Henderson, OLBs Malik Hamm and Kelle Sanders, T Brandon Kipper, CBs Jeremy Lucien and Corey Maffield Jr., RBs Keaton Mitchell and Owen Wright and TEs Travis Vokolek and Brian Walker.

BUFFALO BILLS — Claimed DE Kameron Cline off waivers from Indianapolis.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OT Roy Mbaeteka.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed S Rodney McLeod.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DLs Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks, QB Sean Clifford, WR Dontayvion Wicks, K Anders Carlson, CB Carrington Valentine, RB Lew Nichols and S Anthony Johnson Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CBs Darius Rush and Jaylon Jones, S Daniel Scott, TE Will Mallory, RB Evan Hull, DE Titus Leo and OT Jake Witt. Released QB Nick Foles.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed QB Tommy DeVito, WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton, CB Gemon Green, S Alex Cook, LBs Habakkuk Baldonado, Troy Brown, Oshane Ximines and Dyontae Johnson, LS Cameron Lyons and TE Ryan Jones. Signed RB Eric Gray, CB Tre Hawkins III and DB Gervarrius Owens to rookie contracts. Waived G Solomon Kindley and DB Terrell Burgess.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Deslin Alexandre, WRs Jason Brownlee, Xavier Gipson and T.J. Luther, LBs Zaire Barnes, Claudin Cherelus and Maalik Hall, Ss Trey Dean and Marquis Waters, RBs Travis Dye, and Israel Abanikanda, TE E.J. Jenkins and Zack Kuntz, CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse and OLs Derrick Langford and Brent Laing.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed CBs Mekhi Garner and Eli Ricks, WRs Jadon Haselwood and Joseph Ngata, Ts Chim Okorafor and Trevor Reid, TE Brady Russell, LB Ben VanSumren and P Ty Zentner.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Released C Chase Roullier.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed WRs Gabriel Appiah-Kubi and Quan Harrison, RBs Derek Best and Ja’Darius Woods and OL Tony Gray.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DL Anthony Bennett, DBs Jake Kelly and Bret MacDougall, WR Jeremy Murphy and LB Max Charbonneau.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C Matthew Poitras to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed C Fedor Svechkov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed LW Jiri Smejkal to a one-year, entry-level contract.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed G Filip Lindberg to a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Michael Eyssimont to a two-year, one-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Clay Stevenson from South Carolina (ECHL) to Hershey (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Released D Marek Alscher, LW Josh Davies and D Braden Hache from amateur tryout contracts (ATO). Released Fs Skyler Briand’Amour, Ryan McAllister, Mackie Samoskevich and Jake Wise, RW Cory Conacher and C Mark Senden from professional tryout contracts (PTO).

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS — Recalled D Jake McLaughlin and G Shane Starrett from Kansas City (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Assigned G Parker Gahagen to Jacksonville (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled Ds Benton Maass and Michael Kim from South Carolina (ECHL).

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Colby McAuley from reserve. Placed Fs Jakov Novak and Aidan Brown on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Activated D Jake Murray from reserve. Placed F James Hardie on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated Demetrios Koumontzis from reserve. Placed D Matt Register on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Placed G Charles Williams on reserve.

TOLEDO OILERS — Activated D Riley McCourt from reserve. Placed D Derek Daschke on reserve.

SOCCER

MLS Next Pro

ATLANTA UNITED 2 — Signed M Adyn Torres.