Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Keegan Akin from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Spenser Watkins to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Brayan Bello from the 15-day IL. Recalled OF Jarren Duran from Worcester (IL). Optioned INF Bobby Dalbec to Worcester. Designated RHP Jake Faria for assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Luke Farrell on a minor league contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Colten Brewer outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Heribert Garcia on a minor league contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Transferred RP Shawn Armstrong from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Cooper Criswell from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Trevor Kelley to Durham.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Ethan Greenidge.
BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB A.J. Klein.
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed WR Dante Pettis to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed G Michael Dunn, CB Thomas Graham Jr. and DT Ben Stille.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed DB Saivion Smith.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Chosen Anderson.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Joejuan Williams.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed QB Jalen Hurts to a five-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G Nick Leverett to his exclusive rights tender.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed S Jeremy Reaves to his exclusive rights tender.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Brandon Bussi from Providence (AHL).
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Pyotr Kochetkov from Chicago (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Dylan Wells from Texas (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled C Zac Dalpe from Charlotte (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Hunter Jones from Iowa (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned Fs Luke Evangelist, Mark Jankowski, Michael McCarron, Zach Sanford, Kiefer Sherwood and Philip Tomasino and D Spencer Stastney to Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled G Jakub Skarek from Bridgeport (AHL).
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed G Alexis Gravel o a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Returned F Easton Brodzinski and G Parker Gahagen to Jacksonville (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned RW Todd Burgess to Norfolk (ECHL). Released D Matthew Cairns, LW Tye Felhaber and G Gustavs Davis Grigals from professional tryout contracts (PTO).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned LW Matt Filipe to Maine (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned C Jack Badini and RW Zach Solow to Newfoundland (ECHL).