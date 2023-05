Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned LHP Ryan Sherriff to Worcester (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHP Aaron Civale to Columbus (IL) on a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Taj Bradley from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Zack Burdi to Durham.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released QB Jacob Eason and WR Preston Williams.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Byron Cowart.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Deonte Banks.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OL Tyler Steen and DB Sydney Brown.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DB Christian Campbell.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

TORONTO MARLIES — Released C Grant Cruikshank and LW Brandon Lisowsky from amateur tryout contracts (ATO). Released F Ryan Tverberg from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned RW Zach Solow to Newfoundland (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Awarded expansion team to San Diego.