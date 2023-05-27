Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Keegan Akin from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Grayson Rodriguez to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Garrett Whitlock from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Brennan Bernardino to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Assigned SS Elvis Andrus to Charlotte (IL) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released 1B Hunter Dozier.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled LHP Matt Krook from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned RHP Randy Vasquez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Hogan Harris from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Adrian Martinez to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated RHP Tyler Glasnow from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Cooper Criswell to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Dane Dunning on the paternity list and INF/OF Ezequiel Duran on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 24. Recalled LHP Cody Bradford from Round Rock (PCL). Reinstated OF Travis Jankowski from the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Assigned RHP Mitch White to Buffalo (IL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Zach Davies from the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Drey Jameson from Reno (PCL). Optioned RHPs Brandon Pfaadt and Luis Frias to Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Dereck Rodriguez from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned LHP Dylan Dodd to Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Assigned RHP Silvino Bracho outright to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned RF Avisail Garcia to Jacksonville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed SS Willy Adames on the 7-day concussion list. Selected the contract of INF Andruw Moansterio from Nashville (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Cousins from Nashville. Optioned LHP Ethan Small to Nashville. Designated LHP Alex Claudio for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Vince Velasquez from the 15-day IL and his rehabilitation assignment. Designated RHP Duane Underwood for assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from El Paso (PCL). Placed RHP Luis Garcia o the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 25.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled 3B David Villar from Sacramento (PCL). Placed 2B Thairo Estrada on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 26.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Ryan Johnson to a two-year, entry-level contract and assigned him to Rochester (AHL).

Minor League Hockey

East Coast Hockey League

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Derek Daschke from reserve. Placed D Charlie Curti on reserve.