Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled OF Kyle Stowers from Norfolk (IL). Optioned INF Joey Ortiz and LHP DL Hall to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Chris Martin from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Kaleb Ort to Worcester (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Tyler Nevin to Toledo (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated OF Taylor Trammell from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Easton McGee on the 15-day IL.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LF Jordan Luplow outright to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Dominic Fletcher from Reno (PCL). Optioned LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Reno.

CHICAGO CUBS — Select LHP Ryan Borucki from Iowa (IL). Optioned RHP Caleb Kilian to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Graham Ashcraft from the bereavement list. Placed RHP Fernando Cruz on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 29.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed RHP Noah Davis on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Nick Mears from Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired RHP Trevor Megill from Minnesota in exchange for a player to be named and cash. Transferred OF Garrett Mitchell to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Sent LF Tim Locastro to St. Lucie (FSL) on a rehab assignment. Optioned Jose Butto to Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded C Tyler Heineman to Toronto in exchange for SS Vinny Capra. Optioned SS Drew Maggi to Altoona (EL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP Andres Machado from Rochester (IL). Designated LHP Anthony Banda for assignment. Optioned RHP Jordan Weems to Rochester.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Memphis F/G Dillon Brooks $25,000 for failure to participate in team postgame media availability during the first round of the playoffs.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed QB Tanner Morgan, WR Jordan Byrd, C Trevor Downing, DE James Nyamwaya, LB David Perales, FB Monte Pottebaum and K B.T. Potter to contracts.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB SaRorick Thompson Jr., OLs Alex Philstrom and Mark Evans II, TE Joel Wilson, P Lou Hedley, DB Anthony Johnson, LBs Anfernee Orji and Nick Anderson, K Blake Grupe and WRs Shaq Davis and Sy Barnett to contracts.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned D Jack Matier to Milwaukee (AHL).