Sunday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed right-handed pitcher Chris Martin on the 15-day IL, retroactive to April 13. Selected RHP Jake Faria from Worcester (IL). Transferred RHP Wyatt Mills to the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed INF Hanser Alberto on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 15. Selected the contract of OF Adam Haseley from Charlotte (IL). Designated INF/OF Nick Solak for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Andrew Wantz from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed RHP Ryan Tepera on the 15-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled LHP Brent Headrick from St. Paul (IL). Optioned RHP Louie Varland to St. Paul.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Oswald Peraza from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Noah Davis from Albuquerque (PCL). Optioned INF/OF Nolan Jones to Albuquerque. Sent RHP Daniel Bard to Albuquerque on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed C Austin Wynns to a one-year contract. Placed C Will Smith on the 7-day IL, retroactive to April 13. Transferred RHP Alex Reyes to the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Elvis Peguero from Nashville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Luis F. Ortiz from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned RHP McKinley Moore to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Rob Zastryzny on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Yohan Ramirez from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Joe Musgrove to Lake Elsinore (CAL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Reiss Knehr and C Brett Sullivan from El Paso (PCL). Optioned 3B Brandon Dixon and RHP Domingo Tapia to El Paso.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Cam Dineen to a one-year, two-way contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed Fs Michael McCarron and Kiefer Sherwood to one-year contracts.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed G Tyler Brennan to a three-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO — Claimed D Chase Gasper off waivers.