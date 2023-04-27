Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Joey Ortiz from Norfolk (IL). Optioned INF Terrin Vavra to Norfolk. Sent RHPs Mychal Givens and Dillon Tate to Bowie (EL) on a rehab assignments.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Lucas Giolito from the bereavement list. Optioned LHP Tanner Banks to Charlotte (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Brent Headrick to St. Paul (IL). Reinstated RHP Josh Winder from the 15-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Domingo Acevedo from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Luis Medina to Las Vegas (PCL). Sent OF Ramon Laureano to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Raisel Iglesias to Gwinnett on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Kyle Hendricks to Iowa (IL) on a rehab assignment.
CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Graham Ashcraft on the bereavement list. Placed 1B Wil Myers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 26. Sent 3B Jason Vosler outright to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Casey Legumina from Louisville.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent LHP Sean Nolin outright to Jacksonville (IL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Gus Varland to Wisconsin (ML) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Adam Ottavino on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Denyi Reyes from Syracuse (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent LHP Ranger Suarez to Reading (EL) on a rehab assignment.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed LHPs Carson Ferry and Tanner Propst.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Jonathan Soto.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Evy Ruibal to a contract extension. Signed LHP Steven Washilewski.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed UT Gavin Stupienski. Released RHP Yanio Perez.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C Aaron Cook and LHP Josh Smith.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Lamar Jackson to a five-year contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Cs Samuel Helenius and Lias Andersson, LW Andre Lee and Ds Jacob Moverare and Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled Cs Adam Beckman and Marco Rossi from Iowa (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Ryder Korczak from Moose Jaw (WHL) to Hartford (AHL).
American Hockey League
COACHELLA VALLEY — Signed Fs Jagger Firkus and Logan Morrison.
HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed F Maxim Barbashev to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
MANITOBA MOOSE — Signed G Dante Giannuzzi to an amateur tryout contract.
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed C Tristan Allard to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
ECHL
INDY FUEL — Activated D Cam Bakker from reserve. Placed D Kirill Chaika on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Mikkonen from reserve. Placed F Isaac Johnson on reserve.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED — Signed D Steven Birnbaum to a two-year contract extension.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned F Tani Oluwaseyi to San Antonio FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.
USL Championship
USL — Announced departure of President Jake Edwards.
National Women’s Soccer League
GOTHAM FC — Traded M Victoria Pickett to North Carolina in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM).
COLLEGE
CREIGHTON — Named Derek Kellogg assistant men’s basketball coach.
MONMOUTH — Named Derrick Broekemier head volleyball coach.