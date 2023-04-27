Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Joey Ortiz from Norfolk (IL). Optioned INF Terrin Vavra to Norfolk. Sent RHPs Mychal Givens and Dillon Tate to Bowie (EL) on a rehab assignments.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Lucas Giolito from the bereavement list. Optioned LHP Tanner Banks to Charlotte (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Brent Headrick to St. Paul (IL). Reinstated RHP Josh Winder from the 15-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Domingo Acevedo from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP Luis Medina to Las Vegas (PCL). Sent OF Ramon Laureano to Las Vegas (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Raisel Iglesias to Gwinnett on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Kyle Hendricks to Iowa (IL) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Graham Ashcraft on the bereavement list. Placed 1B Wil Myers on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 26. Sent 3B Jason Vosler outright to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Casey Legumina from Louisville.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent LHP Sean Nolin outright to Jacksonville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Gus Varland to Wisconsin (ML) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Adam Ottavino on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Denyi Reyes from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent LHP Ranger Suarez to Reading (EL) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed LHPs Carson Ferry and Tanner Propst.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Jonathan Soto.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Evy Ruibal to a contract extension. Signed LHP Steven Washilewski.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed UT Gavin Stupienski. Released RHP Yanio Perez.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C Aaron Cook and LHP Josh Smith.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Lamar Jackson to a five-year contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled Cs Samuel Helenius and Lias Andersson, LW Andre Lee and Ds Jacob Moverare and Jordan Spence from Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled Cs Adam Beckman and Marco Rossi from Iowa (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned C Ryder Korczak from Moose Jaw (WHL) to Hartford (AHL).

American Hockey League

COACHELLA VALLEY — Signed Fs Jagger Firkus and Logan Morrison.

HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed F Maxim Barbashev to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Signed G Dante Giannuzzi to an amateur tryout contract.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed C Tristan Allard to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

ECHL

INDY FUEL — Activated D Cam Bakker from reserve. Placed D Kirill Chaika on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Mikkonen from reserve. Placed F Isaac Johnson on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Signed D Steven Birnbaum to a two-year contract extension.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Loaned F Tani Oluwaseyi to San Antonio FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

USL Championship

USL — Announced departure of President Jake Edwards.

National Women’s Soccer League

GOTHAM FC — Traded M Victoria Pickett to North Carolina in exchange for $200,000 in general allocation money (GAM).

COLLEGE

CREIGHTON — Named Derek Kellogg assistant men’s basketball coach.

MONMOUTH — Named Derrick Broekemier head volleyball coach.