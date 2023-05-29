Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Jimmy Lambert on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 28. Reinstated RHP Liam Hendriks from the 15-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Max Kepler from the 10-day IL and INF Royce Lewis from the 60-day IL. Optioned OFs Kyle Garlick and Matt Wallner to St. Paul (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Paul Blackburn from the 15-day IL. Recalled INF Jonah Bride from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Garrett Acton to Las Vegas. Designated 1B/DH Jesus Aguilar for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Pete Fairbanks on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 28. Recalled RHP Trevor Kelley from Durham (IL). Released RHP Chris Muller.

TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Grant Anderson from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned LHP Cody Bradford to Round Rock. Designated RHP Ricky Vanasco for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated OF Kristian Robinson from the restricted list and optioned him to Visalia (CAL). Designated RHP Peter Solomon for assignment.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Michael Soroka from Gwinnett.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Elehuris Montero from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed OF Charlie Blackmon on the bereavement list. Reinstated LHP Ryan Rolison from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Albuquerque. Transferred RHP Ryan Feltner to the 60-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Nic Enright for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LH Alex Claudio outright to Nashville. Designated 1B Luke Voit for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Assigned C Omar Narvaez to Syracuse (IL) on a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed C Gary Sanchez off waivers from the New York Mets.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Tristan Beck to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated OF Austin Slater from the 10-day IL.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

EPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Dawson Young.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Joe Doherty.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Darwin Matos and LHP Tuck Tucker.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Brooks Walton.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Placed OF Jonathan Lacroix on the 14-day IL. Released INF Bra Malm.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Quentin Selman and RHP Logan Schmidt.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signe3d OF Caleb Feustertake. Released OF Canice Ejoh and RHP Julian Tymochko.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Released G Rae Burrell.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Brandon Shell to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS —Released F David Goyette from a professional tryout contract (PTO).