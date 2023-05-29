Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Jimmy Lambert on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 28. Reinstated RHP Liam Hendriks from the 15-day IL.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Max Kepler from the 10-day IL and INF Royce Lewis from the 60-day IL. Optioned OFs Kyle Garlick and Matt Wallner to St. Paul (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated RHP Paul Blackburn from the 15-day IL. Recalled INF Jonah Bride from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Garrett Acton to Las Vegas. Designated 1B/DH Jesus Aguilar for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP Pete Fairbanks on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 28. Recalled RHP Trevor Kelley from Durham (IL). Released RHP Chris Muller.
TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Grant Anderson from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned LHP Cody Bradford to Round Rock. Designated RHP Ricky Vanasco for assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated OF Kristian Robinson from the restricted list and optioned him to Visalia (CAL). Designated RHP Peter Solomon for assignment.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez to Gwinnett (IL). Recalled RHP Michael Soroka from Gwinnett.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Elehuris Montero from Albuquerque (PCL). Placed OF Charlie Blackmon on the bereavement list. Reinstated LHP Ryan Rolison from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Albuquerque. Transferred RHP Ryan Feltner to the 60-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Nic Enright for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent LH Alex Claudio outright to Nashville. Designated 1B Luke Voit for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Assigned C Omar Narvaez to Syracuse (IL) on a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed C Gary Sanchez off waivers from the New York Mets.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Tristan Beck to Sacramento (PCL). Reinstated OF Austin Slater from the 10-day IL.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Dawson Young.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Joe Doherty.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHP Darwin Matos and LHP Tuck Tucker.
OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Brooks Walton.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Placed OF Jonathan Lacroix on the 14-day IL. Released INF Bra Malm.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Quentin Selman and RHP Logan Schmidt.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Signe3d OF Caleb Feustertake. Released OF Canice Ejoh and RHP Julian Tymochko.
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Released G Rae Burrell.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Brandon Shell to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
COACHELLA VALLEY FIREBIRDS —Released F David Goyette from a professional tryout contract (PTO).