Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated PressApril 13, 2023 GMT

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Ryan O’Hearn from Norfolk (IL). Optioned C Anthony Bemboom to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Zack Kelly on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Kutter Crawford from Worcester (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF Kyle Farmer on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of OF Kyle Garlick from St. Paul (IL). Transferred OF Gilberto Celestino from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Claimed LHP Richard Lovelady off waivers from Atlanta and optioned him to Las Vegas (PCL). Transferred RHP Freddy Tarnok from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Eric Stout on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Taj Bradley to Durham (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Braden Bristo from Durham. Transferred RHP Shane Baz from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Taylor Hearn to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated OF Nick Senzel from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Wil Benson to Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Colin Rea from Nashville (IL). Optioned RHP Janson Junk to Nashville. Designated C Payton Henry for assignment.

    • Minor League Baseball

    Atlantic League

    LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Re-signed LHP Jose Jose.

    Frontier League

    NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Phillip Ervin and INF Ti’Quan Forbes.

    WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Andrew Mitchell.

    WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded INF Brynn Martinez to Winnipeg (American Association) in exchange for RHP Kaleb Schmidt. Signed RHP Daiveyon Whittle.

    FOOTBALL

    National Football League

    NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Trace McSorley.

    NEW YORK JETS — Waived P Braden Mann.

    TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Matt Feiler to a one-year contract.

    HOCKEY

    National Hockey League

    BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Lukas Rousek from Rochester (AHL).

    CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned LW Jakob Pelletier, RW Walker Duehr and G Dustin Wolf to Calgary (AHL).

    DALLAS STARS — Reassigned D Arten Grushnikov from Hamilton (OHL) to Texas (AHL).

    EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned D Ryan Murray to Bakersfield (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

    FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned F Kai Schwindt from Mississauga (OHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

    MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Damien Giroux from Iowa (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Jones from Iowa (ECHL) to Iowa (AHL).

    MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Lucas Condotta from Laval (AHL).

    NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled G Akira Schmid from Utica (AHL).

    OTTAWA TITANS — Assigned G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

    TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigneded F Maxim Cajkovic from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

    TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed G Samuel Richard to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

    VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Placed D Noah Judsen on waivers.

    WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Reid Cooper to an amateur tryout contract (ATO). Returned LW Henrik Borgstrom to Hershey (AHL).

    WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Dominic Toninato from Manitoba (AHL).

    American Hockey League

    AHL — Suspended Hershey F Hendrix Lapierre one game for a boarding incident during an April 11 game against Charlotte.

    CALGARY WRANGLERS — Signed LW Parker Bell to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

    CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed G Jaxon Castor to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled C Xavier Cormier from Florid (ECHL). Acquired F Jake Wise.

    CHICAGO WOLVES — Acquired G Yaniv Perets.

    MANITBA MOOSE — Recalled F Thomas Caron from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

    TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed LW Michael Lombardi to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

    ECHL

    ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Kyle Hallbauer from reserve. Placed F Colin Long on reserve.

    ALLEN AMERICANS — Released D Dalton Gally. Activated D Dalton Skelly and F Liam Finlay from reserve. Placed D Colton Sauserman and F Mikael Robidoux on reserve.

    CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed D Jake Murray and placed him on reserve.

    GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Max Martin and F Tanner Eberle from reserve. Placed D Miles Gendron and F Brett Kemp on reserve.

    IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed G Sean Kuhn.

    ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Shawn Szydlowski from injured reserve. Activated Ds Michael Renwick and Michael Brodzinski from reserve. Placed F Ottoville Leppanen on reserve.

    SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated F Cole Stallard from injured reserve. Activated F Colin Doyle from reserve. Placed D Nick Tuzzolino and F Tristan Ashbrook on reserve.

    TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Joe Vrbetic from reserve. Placed G Etienne Montpetit on reserve.

    SOCCER

    Major League Soccer

    COLORADO RAPIDS — Named Padraig Smith president.

    FC DALLAS — Loaned D Isaiah Parker to San Antonio FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

    INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D M Dixon Arroyo to a remainder-of-the-season contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

    LA GALAXY — Waived D Chase Gasper.

    USL W League

    OAKLAND SOUL — Signed Ds Mia Parkhurst and Malia Yamamoto., Ms Zoe Parkhurst, Isabella Flochini and Kaytlin Brinkman and F Samantha Tran,

