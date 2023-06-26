Monday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Jordan Westburg from Norfolk (IL). Optioned INF Joey Ortiz to Norfolk. Sent C Jose Godoy outright to Norfolk.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned SS Jose Rodriguez to Charlotte (IL). Recalled CF Adam Haseley from Charlotte.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned INF Nick Maton to Toledo (IL). Recalled INF Tyler Nevin from Toledo.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled OF Jo Adell from Salt Lake (PCL). Placed INF Eduardo Escobar on the restricted list. Sent C Chris Okey outright to Salt Lake.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Calvin Faucher and 2B Brandon Lowe to the Florida Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Derek Rodriguez from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett.
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned 3B Edwin Rios to Iowa (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Levi Stoudt to Louisville (IL). Recalled RHP Eduardo Salazar from Louisville. Selected the contract of RHP Jake Wong from Louisville. Designated RHP Randy Wynne for assignment.
Hawks clear cap room, trade Collins to Jazz for Gay, future 2nd rounder, AP source says
Griner's WNBA return a mixed bag, but experience in Russia helps her keep perspective
Ticket sales and anticipation are high ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami
Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned INF/OF Michael Toglia and RHP Noah Davis to Albuquerque (PCL). Reinstated INF C.J. Cron from the 10-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned INF/OF Garrett Hampson and INF Jacob Amaya to Jacksonville (IL). Reinstated OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the 60-day IL and 3B Jean Segura from the 10-day IL. Claimed RHP Eli Villalobos off waivers from Pittsburgh and assigned him to Pensacola (SL).
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Drew Smith from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Josh Walker to Syracuse (IL). Selected the contract of LHP T.J. McFarland from Syracuse.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned C Ivan Herrera to Memphis (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent LHP Tom Cosgrove to the Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Waived RHP Chad Kuhl. Selected the contract of RHP Amos Willingham from Rochester (IL). Optioned RHP Paolo Espino to Rochester.
BASKETBALL
Women’s National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Signed G Kayana Traylor to a hardship contract.
FOOTBALL
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DL Tui Tuipulotu to a rookie contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired F Shane Bowers from Boston in exchange for D Reilly Walsh.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Named Joel Bouchard head coach.